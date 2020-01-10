Major star allegedly set to return and become Braun Strowman's new tag team partner at WrestleMania 36

Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman has been in creative limbo as usual, which has come to define his last few years in WWE. It was only 2017-early 2018 when he was the most over star in the company and now on SmackDown, he has been a part of the Intercontinental Championship picture.

Sportskeeda's own Tom Colohue gave an update on what lies next, mentioning Tyson Fury's possible involvement with him. He got the Fury-Brock Lesnar match rumors out of the way, stating that it doesn't seem like it's going to happen anytime soon:

"That does not seem likely to be happening anytime soon. However, they are looking at Tyson Fury's next [boxing] match [against Deontay Wilder, February 22nd], before we get to the point where we actually get him wrestling again.

He mentioned an interesting note - about how WWE teased a tag team with Braun Strowman. He indicated that The Monster Among Men may be the key to protecting Fury:

"Now when he was in Manchester for the SmackDown taping, he did form the beginnings of a tag team with Braun Strowman. And I think the idea there is that they'll protect how green and inexperienced he is in this field - as well as help potentially get him over. "

Getting Fury over is now a priority and Colohue concluded by saying that teaming with Braun Strowman to face a few top SmackDown heels would likely be the direction for WrestleMania 36.

"That's a key thing they're going to be targeting right now - how to get Tyson Fury over. Which is why I think if he's at WrestleMania, which is very likely, he'll be facing high-quality heels on his own brand - which is SmackDown. So I suspect we're going to see him face King Corbin or some combination of Fury/Strowman-Corbin/Ziggler or Corbin/Ziggler/Roode."

In all likeliness, having a fun throwaway match is perhaps the best option for Tyson Fury given how green he is. He showed that he has a lot of potential when he wrestled Braun Strowman last year in Saudi Arabia and if he beats Deontay Wilder, his stock will only go up.