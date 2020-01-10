Chris Jericho reacts to NXT Superstar beating him to become PWI Wrestler of the Year

Abhilash Mendhe FOLLOW ANALYST News Published Jan 10, 2020

Jan 10, 2020 IST SHARE

Chris Jericho

As reported previously, PWI has named NXT Champion Adam Cole as the 2019 "Wrestler of the Year". In a recent tweet, PWI confirmed the same and added that Cole beat AEW World Champion Chris Jericho in the "closest voting in a decade".

Jericho didn't seem too thrilled with the announcement, and posted a response to the tweet, asking for the poll count. Check PWI's official tweet below, plus Jericho's response:

What?? What was the count? https://t.co/7gIiDmbGqs — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 10, 2020

Also read: Carmella addresses rumors that she caused Corey Graves' divorce

Here's the unofficial Twitter poll that PWI posted a couple of days ago. As can be seen, Cole bagged 42% of the votes, while Jericho stood at 37.9%. Former Universal Champion Seth Rollins and former WWE Champion Kofi Kingston were also included in the poll, but neither did well in terms of votes. It should be noted that the Twitter poll was posted after the official polling was done.

Here are the top contenders for @OfficialPWI Wrestler of the Year (in no particular order). Your votes are in. The winner will be announced when the issue is released tomorrow. Your votes here won't count, but who should the winner be? — PWI (@OfficialPWI) January 8, 2020

Wishes have been pouring in from all corners for Cole, ever since the PWI announcement was made. The Undisputed Era leader has had an incredible 2019. Jericho, 49 years old, is still one of the biggest Superstars in the industry and is arguably the top star in AEW at the moment.

Do you agree with PWI's results? Does Adam Cole deserve the spot, or do you prefer Jericho? Sound off in the comment section!