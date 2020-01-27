Triple H reveals if WWE tells Superstars to point at WrestleMania sign

In a recent interview with BT Sport, WWE Hall of Famers Shawn Michaels and Triple H opened up on some of their most iconic moments in the Royal Rumble. Both Triple H and Michaels have collectively won a grand total of four Rumble matches.

At one point during the interview, The Game talked about WWE Superstars pointing at the WrestleMania sign on the road to The Show of Shows. Fans might have noticed over the years that Superstars point at the large 'Mania sign that hangs from the rafters. Triple H stated that this isn't something that WWE specifically tells the Superstars to do.

"It's funny now, fans say they're going to give the point at the sign like this is a hooky thing that has happened over the years and we tell everybody to point at the sign, we don't tell anybody to point at the sign. This is what everybody wants to do, you want to have the moment that you watched when you were a fan, man I get that opportunity to point at the sign at WrestleMania, I get that opportunity to be the guy that is going there."

Winning the Royal Rumble is regarded as being one of the biggest accomplishments in all of pro-wrestling. A victory in the annual free-for-all gives a Superstar a guaranteed opportunity to compete for a World title at WrestleMania. It's no wonder a Superstar would want to point to the WrestleMania sign to make for a visual that will live down in history. You can check out the full interview in the clip above.