16-time Champion interested in teaming up with Edge

Edge

WWE veteran Matt Hardy recently did a Q&A session on his official Twitter handle.

The former Tag Team Champion was asked by a fan about the possibility of him doing a program with WWE Hall of Famer Edge again, now that he is back on the roster.

The fan asked Hardy whether he would want to go at it with Edge in a singles match, or would like to team up with him to take on a younger duo.

Hardy responded by saying that he would prefer forming a team with Edge at this point instead of feuding with him.

Check out the exchange below:

If we are ever in the ring together again, I feel we’d be better as allies than enemies at this stage. https://t.co/JJyd79FeFT — Matt Hardy in LIMBO (@MATTHARDYBRAND) February 4, 2020

Hardy and Edge have a lot of history together in WWE. The two Superstars were part of a string of legendary three-way tag team matches, with two of them taking place at consecutive WrestleMania events.

Later in their careers, the duo got into a heated rivalry that stemmed from their real-life issues involving Hardy's ex-girlfriend, Lita.

The feud culminated in a Loser Leaves RAW Ladder match in late 2005, which Hardy lost and was sent to SmackDown.

Edge went on to have a main event run on RAW and feud with John Cena for the WWE title.