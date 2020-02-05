WWE Superstar opens up on whether he deserves better than Roman Reigns

Roman Reigns

WWE Superstar Aiden English recently posted a picture on his official Instagram handle. The photo shows English working out at a gym, as can be seen below.

A fan chimed in and stated that English deserves more than Roman Reigns. The comment garnered an interesting response from English.

After letting the fan know that he appreciates the sentiment, English stated that his statement is "absolutely untrue".

He further said that Reigns is one of the hardest working Superstars in this business, and he has nothing but love and respect for The Big Dog.

Check out the post and Aiden's reply below:

Aiden's response

Aiden's sentiments towards Reigns is shared by many, backstage in WWE, and several Superstars have praised the former Universal Champion for his incredible work ethic and dedication towards the business.

The fact can't be discounted that Reigns was heavily pushed to the top at one point and he remained a mainstay there for a long time, and the WWE Universe wasn't too thrilled with the same.

But things have changed drastically ever since Reigns made his way to SmackDown Live last year.

The Big Dog hasn't been involved in a major title program ever since he relinquished the same back in 2018.