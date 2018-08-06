Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Daniel Cormier willing to fight Stipe Miocic instead of Brock Lesnar

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
440   //    06 Aug 2018, 22:19 IST

DC has made a bold statement
DC has made a bold statement

What's the story?

Following his surprising and historic UFC Heavyweight Title win over Stipe Miocic, Daniel 'DC' Cormier is now seemingly looking forward to an immediate rematch against the former champion given the fact if Brock Lesnar still isn't able to compete against DC in his scheduled fight.

In case you didn't know...

Following his last UFC fight against 'Super Samoan' Mark Hunt in 2017, current WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has yet to compete in a professional MMA fight, after announcing his retirement from the sport for the second time.

Lesnar, however, eventually made his return to the UFC at the recently concluded UFCF 226 pay-per-view when he stormed the cage and challenged new UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier to a title fight in the near future.

But Lesnar's potential collision against DC somewhat seems to be in jeopardy given the fact that 'The Beast Incarnate' has apparently been drug tested a total of three-times by The United States Anti Doping Agency prior to his return to the cage.

The heart of the matter

According to new UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier's recent claims, he is apparently willing to defend his newly won title belt against Stipe Miocic in an immediate rematch following the latter's recent statement of stepping into the cage with DC before he eventually calls it a career.

Following the broadcast of the recently concluded UFC 227 event, Cormier eventually went on record and claimed that as of this moment, he's willing to fight Stipe Miocic in a rematch, if Lesnar somehow fails to make it to the fight. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“[Miocic] should [get a rematch], but he went three [defenses]. Three is a lot different than 11. And also, if Brock Lesnar was staring at Stipe, that would happen, but I’ll tell you this right now, I’ll tell you this on record: If Brock Lesnar doesn’t make it to the fight for any reason, I’ll fight Stipe again. That is not a problem.

What's next?

Daniel Cormier has recently claimed that he'll be defending the UFC Light Heavyweight Title this fall and fans can also expect him to defend his UFC Heavyweight Title sooner rather than later.

