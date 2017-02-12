Video: Cody Rhodes hits wife Brandi Rhodes with the Cross Rhodes at WrestlePro show

Why did Cody hit his wife with the eye-catching move?

Brandi took a nasty bump indeed!

What’s the story?

Cody Rhodes’ better half, Brandi Rhodes posted a video on Instagram yesterday in which she accidently gets hit by Cody’s finisher Cross Rhodes at a WrestlePro event. Check out the epic video below (she made it look great):

Damn it. @wearewrestlepro @starlandballroom A video posted by Brandi Rhodes (@thebrandirhodes) on Feb 10, 2017 at 8:47pm PST

In case you didn’t know....

Brandi followed her husband’s footsteps in requesting a release from the WWE back in May 2016. She used to work for WWE as an in-ring announcer under the name Eden Stiles. The reason she cited was to pursue an in-ring career, something WWE barred her from letting her do.

It should be noted that Brandi left WWE days after Cody was granted a release from the company. The couple then went to the independent scene and are currently wrestling for various promotions in the US, UK and Japan. They even appeared on TNA and feuded with The Miracle Mike Bennett and former WWE Diva Maria Kanellis.

Cody as been a frequent name on all of the top promotions’ cards, including ROH and NJPW – where he is part of the Bullet Club as The American Nightmare Cody.

The heart of the matter

Cody’s opponent resorted to underhand tactics during the match by blindsiding Cody with some unknown white powder. An infuriated Brandi got into the ring to confront the wrestler, who was standing on the apron.

In a dazed state, Cody misjudged Brandi for his opponent and delivered a brutal Cross Rhodes.

What’s next?

Despite being quite green in the ring, Brandi sold the move well and Cody too did his best to make it look like a million bucks. The couple has been training hard it seems. Cody has been on a path to reclamation in the indies and he is doing a great job ai it.

Brandi too is getting the necessary experience by travelling on the road and working with her husband. Relationship goals executed to perfection we say.

Sportskeeda’s take

As mentioned countless times before, it’s great to see Cody enjoy himself in the independent circuit and doing so with his wife by his side is the perfect scenario. Cody has mentioned that a return to the WWE will happen somewhere down the line, but before that, he is focussed on making a name for himself down in the indies.

As for Brandi, she’s exploring her true ambition of being a wrestler rather than a backstage personality. You go girl!