WWE/Impact Wrestling News: Eli Drake on rooming with Dean Ambrose

David Marquez FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 365 // 26 Sep 2018, 02:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Eli Drake and Dean Ambrose roomed together during the initial stages of their careers

What's the story?

In an interview with Andy Malnoske of Wrestling Inc., Eli Drake recalled the time he roomed with current WWE RAW Superstar Dean Ambrose.

Drake teased the possibility of performing with Ambrose in the future, whilst also speaking about him, Ambrose and Impact Wrestling star Sami Callihan starting off at the same place--the H.W.A.-Cincinnati area.

In case you didn't know...

Eli Drake worked for the WWE on a few occasions between 2006 and 2008--teaming up with Jon Moxely aka Dean Ambrose in a 2006 match against Big Show.

Drake returned to the WWE in 2013 and was a part of the NXT brand until he was released from the company in 2014.

On the other hand, Dean Ambrose made a name of himself on the indie professional wrestling circuit since 2004, and joined the WWE's ranks in 2011.

The heart of the matter

Eli Drake is now one of the top stars in Impact Wrestling, whereas Dean Ambrose is one of the most highly-regarded young Superstars on WWE's RAW brand today.

Drake revealed that he'd like to possibly work with Ambrose in the future:

"We actually lived together, we were roommates for about a year and a half, two years, something like that."

"We started at the same place, even Sami Callihan was part of a trio with us, so there's a lot of names that came out of that H.W.A.-Cincinnati area. But yeah, it's cool to see that, that's a guy I'd like to work with again if we were ever to be on the same marquee. But who knows? Never say never." (*Courtesy--Wrestling Inc.)

What's next?

Eli Drake continues to wrestle for Impact Wrestling, and is said to probably be planning in sticking with the company whilst also raking in a significant amount of money on the indies.

Meanwhile, Dean Ambrose is a part of The Shield alongside Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns on RAW--as the trio perform in the company's top ongoing storyline against formidable heels such as Braun Strowman, Drew McIntyre and Dolph Ziggler.

Would you like to see Eli Drake vs. Dean Ambrose? Do provide us your feedback in the comments section below.