WWE News: James Storm Talks About A Potential WWE Run

Riju Dasgupta

Could we see a Beer Money reunion soon?

What's the story?

'Cowboy' James Storm is one of the names that put Impact Wrestling on the map. However, Storm has not been associated with the company for a while, and has often spoken about a possible run with WWE.

Storm was recently a guest on Busted Open Radio where he admitted that he would be open to possible return to WWE. I would like to thank Wrestling Inc. for the following transcript.

In case you didn't know...

James Storm is a TNA original best known for his runs with America's Most Wanted and Beer Money Inc. Some may even remember his NXT run in 2015.

At the time, Storm did not sign with NXT because he did not want to spend time away from his family. He was one of the many superstars to depart Impact Wrestling recently. Since then, he has not signed with any major wrestling promotion, although he's expressed his intent to sign with WWE more than once.

The heart of the matter

Storm admitted that he would be open to a WWE run, citing something Triple H told him during his first run with NXT:

[Triple H] basically told me 'look, go get your life straight and then get yourself in the best shape you can and in two years let's see if when can do business again.

A few years later, Storm is confident of yet another run:

Now if you follow me on social media you can see I'm in the best shape I've ever been in my entire career. And its just one of those things where it comes down to basically kinda want to prove it to myself as well.

What's next?

Bobby Roode has been floundering in the main roster. If Storm were to come in, the two men could form quite an alliance again. I know that fans would love to see Beer Money Inc. reunited.

Do you think James Storm could do well in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.