WWE News: Junior dos Santos explains why Brock Lesnar can't fight Daniel Cormier for UFC Title

Brock Lesnar (left) and Junior dos Santos (second from left) were scheduled to fight for Lesnar's UFC Heavyweight Title back when The Beast held the belt

What's the story?

Speaking to ESPN MMA, former UFC Heavyweight Champion Junior dos Santos opened up on a myriad of topics in his post-fight interview this weekend.

Dos Santos -- who is fresh off a huge TKO win over one-time UFC Heavyweight Title challenger Derrick Lewis -- asserted that WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar simply cannot enter the UFC and fight for the Heavyweight Championship right away. Addressing the same, 'Cigano' also provided the reason behind Lesnar not meriting an immediate title shot.

In case you didn't know...

Both Brock Lesnar and Junior 'Cigano' dos Santos are former UFC Heavyweight Champions -- the former being hailed for his exceptional grappling skills, whereas the latter being lauded for his excellent striking abilities.

While Lesnar's last official victory in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts came back in 2010 against Shane Carwin; Dos Santos has been quite active in the world's premier MMA organization, the UFC.

The heart of the matter

Brock Lesnar last competed in the sport of MMA in the year 2016 -- winning a 3-round Unanimous Decision at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt, only for the victory to be overturned to a No-Contest due to Lesnar failing a drug test in relation to the fight.

On the other hand, Junior dos Santos beat Derrick Lewis over the weekend, in a highly entertaining 2-round slugfest, where both fighters landed huge strikes on one another before JDS closed the show with a huge overhand right and follow-up ground strikes.

Upon being probed regarding the rumors of Lesnar facing reigning UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier for the latter's title this year; Dos Santos stated --

"For sure not Brock Lesnar (as Daniel Cormier's next opponent)."

"He's not even part of the sport right now. He cannot come back and fight for the title. It doesn't make sense."

What's next?

The vast majority of combat sports pundits believe that Brock Lesnar will face Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Championship in a 5-round MMA bout this year.

Meanwhile, on the professional wrestling front, Lesnar holds the WWE Universal Championship and will defend his title against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 next month.

On the contrary, Junior dos Santos has emphasized that he'd love to stay active in the Octagon this year, and have multiple fights on his path back to the UFC Heavyweight Title.

Moreover, professional wrestling experts opine that Lesnar will indeed face DC for the UFC Heavyweight Championship and that regardless of the outcome, Lesnar is likely to continue his career in the world of sports-entertainment -- be it with WWE or AEW.

