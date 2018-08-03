Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Rumor Mill: WWE interested in top Impact Wrestling superstars

Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Rumors
861   //    03 Aug 2018, 10:50 IST

Could the Lucha Brothers possibly come to WWE?
Could the Lucha Brothers possibly come to WWE?

What's the story?

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix have been the two hottest performers on Impact Wrestling, under the brand new regime. They were part of the main event at Redemption and went on to put on two exceptional matches at Slammiversary XVI.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest WWE news, rumors and all other wrestling news

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, WWE is extremely interested in hiring the two. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Both Pentagon Jr. and Fenix rose to prominence as part of Lucha Underground. In addition to their duties in Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground, they are a prominent feature on the independent circuit, wrestling as 'Los Lucha Brothers'.

Pentagon Jr. was Impact Wrestling Champion earlier this year. He was also a featured part of Slammiversary when he defeated Sami Callihan in a 'mask vs. hair' match recently. Fenix kickstarted the proceedings at Slammiversary with a thrilling Fatal Four Way match.

The heart of the matter

While feelers have been sent out to both men, it is unlikely that either man will go to WWE for a while. This is because both men have three seasons left in their contracts with Lucha Underground.

At the same time, it is clear that WWE has made note of the waves these men have been making in the independent circuit with their amazing skill and ability. As two of the most recognizable names in wrestling who're still not a part of WWE, it is but natural that those in the world's largest promotion are interested. How either man fares in the company is really anyone's guess.

What's next?

Expect both men to do what they're doing for a while now. Both men are at the top of their game right now and are household names in the independent wrestling community. Whether they can eventually carve a WWE career for themselves or not is really anyone's guess.

Would you like to see these men in WWE? Leave a comment and let us know!

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com

Topics you might be interested in:
Impact Wrestling
Riju Dasgupta
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Riju Dasgupta is the bassist of heavy metal bands Albatross and Primitiv. He's also a former guest columnist for Rolling Stone India. His primary passion remains watching and reviewing the art of professional wrestling for Sportskeeda. In the world of heavy metal, he goes by the moniker- Dr. Hex.
5 Things Impact Wrestling does better than WWE
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Former WWE superstar to make...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: James Ellsworth teases signing...
RELATED STORY
Exclusive: Actual reason why Impact Wrestling footage was...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Former WWE Superstar to debut for...
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Plenty of former WWE Superstars who are still...
RELATED STORY
Impact Wrestling News: Impact Wrestling management...
RELATED STORY
WWE Rumor Mill: Top WWE Superstars' contract set to...
RELATED STORY
‘IMPACT Wrestling vs the UK’ crossover show announced
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Impact Wrestling will join Chris Jericho's Cruise
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us