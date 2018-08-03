WWE Rumor Mill: WWE interested in top Impact Wrestling superstars

Could the Lucha Brothers possibly come to WWE?

What's the story?

Pentagon Jr. and Fenix have been the two hottest performers on Impact Wrestling, under the brand new regime. They were part of the main event at Redemption and went on to put on two exceptional matches at Slammiversary XVI.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer, WWE is extremely interested in hiring the two. I thank Wrestling Inc. for the heads up.

In case you didn't know...

Both Pentagon Jr. and Fenix rose to prominence as part of Lucha Underground. In addition to their duties in Impact Wrestling and Lucha Underground, they are a prominent feature on the independent circuit, wrestling as 'Los Lucha Brothers'.

Pentagon Jr. was Impact Wrestling Champion earlier this year. He was also a featured part of Slammiversary when he defeated Sami Callihan in a 'mask vs. hair' match recently. Fenix kickstarted the proceedings at Slammiversary with a thrilling Fatal Four Way match.

The heart of the matter

While feelers have been sent out to both men, it is unlikely that either man will go to WWE for a while. This is because both men have three seasons left in their contracts with Lucha Underground.

At the same time, it is clear that WWE has made note of the waves these men have been making in the independent circuit with their amazing skill and ability. As two of the most recognizable names in wrestling who're still not a part of WWE, it is but natural that those in the world's largest promotion are interested. How either man fares in the company is really anyone's guess.

What's next?

Expect both men to do what they're doing for a while now. Both men are at the top of their game right now and are household names in the independent wrestling community. Whether they can eventually carve a WWE career for themselves or not is really anyone's guess.

