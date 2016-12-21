5 greatest maiden hundreds in Test cricket

Gary Sobers set the Cricket world on fire right from the get go

A first Test century is always a memorable and exceptional feat for a batsman where he fights all odds to establish himself in the international arena. It not only gives them immense confidence and satisfaction but also helps them to seal their place in the team.

It’s even more special if these hundreds are made bigger and converted into a double or triple century which makes them historical too. These innings are a great reflection of temperament and courage of the batsman where they portray exceptional discipline to play a long and stabilising innings.

Here are top 5 maiden hundreds in Test cricket:

#1 Gary Sobers – 365 against Pakistan (1958)

Gary Sobers announced himself when Pakistan toured West Indies in 1958 for a three-match Test series. It was the third Test and West Indies were leading in the series 1-0 after drawing the first and winning the second. Pakistan put up 328 on the board batting first courtesy a brilliant century from Imtiaz Ahmed.

What came next not only surprised everybody but also became historical.

Batting at number 3, Sobers smashed his maiden Test century and eventually went on to score 365 in an innings that lasted for 614 minutes and included 38 boundaries. He was extremely quick in judging the length of the ball and played his shots accordingly to thrash the bowlers all around the ground.

He, along with Hunte, helped West Indies put up a total of 790 on the board in the first innings which helped them gain a substantive lead. West Indies eventually won the match comfortably by an innings and 174 runs.