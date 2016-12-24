5 T20I records that were broken in 2016

2016 was the year that saw T20Is dominate the calendar like never before, at least as far as India are concerned. In the first three months of the calendar year, aside from bilaterial series, there was also the Asia Cup, which took place in T20I format and the 2016 World T20 that took place in India.

Although T20Is have been relatively infrequent after the conclusion of the World T20, there were certainly plenty of games that took place, which gave several superstars the opportunity to break records. And the likes of Shahid Afridi, Virat Kohli, Kane Williamson, Chris Gayle and co. did just that.

So what were the major records that were broken in T20Is in 2016? While there were several World T20 related records that were equalled and broken, here are the major records that were broken in the format in the calendar year:

First team to win two World T20s

It was another special performance from the West Indies

West Indies may not be in great shape when it comes to the longest format of the game but as far as the shortest one is concerned, there can be little arguments about their incredible ability to win matches and rack up titles. And that is precisely what they did in the 2016 World T20.

Prior to the start of sixth edition of the the tournament, one record looked very likely to be broken. In the five previous editions of the tournament, there had been five different winners in India, Pakistan, England, West Indies and Sri Lanka. Although South Africa, Australia and New Zealand hadn’t won it yet, there was a very good chance that a team could become the first double World T20 champion.

And to no one’s great surprise that turned out to be the West Indies as Darren Sammy continued his incredible record in the format by winning his and West Indies second World T20 title by beating England.