Latest ICC Rankings: New Zealand move up to 3rd place after series win and displace India

The Indian cricket team have been displaced from the 3rd spot following the 3rd ODI between New Zealand and Australia earlier today.

After defeating Australia in the 3rd and final match in the 3 match ODI series in Hamilton earlier today, New Zealand moved up by one spot in the latest ICC ODI team rankings. They displaced India off their 3rd spot and are currently one point ahead of them with 113 points.

Led by Ross Taylor’s magnificent century, New Zealand reached a highly respectable total of 281 in 50 overs. With this century, he equalled Nathan Astle’s record of most number of centuries by a New Zealand batsman in ODIs. He was well complimented by opener Dean Brownlie who scored the first half-century of his career. Kane Willamson and Mitchell Santner chipped in with useful contributions of 37 and 38 respectively.

Despite getting off to a decent start thanks to openers Shaun Marsh and Aaron Finch, the Australian batsmen soon crumbled and kept losing wickets at regular intervals and were bowled out for 257. Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers achieved his career-best figures of 6-33. Santer, who performed decently well with the bat chipped in with two wickets while captain Willamson bagged one wicket as well.

Meanwhile, Australia who have lost 8 out of their last 9 matches playing away from home are in danger of losing their top spot to South Africa if they manage to defeat Sri Lanka in the 4th ODI at Newlands on 7th February. Both, South Africa and Australia are currently on 118 points each, so another win for the Proteas would earn them one more point and thus take them on top of the rankings.

South Africa thrashed Sri Lanka by 7 wickets yesterday in the 3rd ODI held in Johannesburg. After bowling Sri Lanka out for 163, South Africa, led by another half-century by AB De Villiers achieved the target with over 10 overs to spare.

India, who are not playing another ODI until the Champions Trophy will have to settle for staying at 4th place until then. They are going to play Bangladesh in a one-off Test in Hyderabad after which they will take on Australia in a 4 match Test series which begins on 23rd February at the Maharashtra Cricket Association in Pune.