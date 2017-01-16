5 best moments of the week from European football

Catching up on all the big stories from the weekend of action around Europe.

by Sumedh Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 20:41 IST

18-year-old Tom Davies was the best player on the pitch for Everton

With the frenzy of cup competitions behind us, the onus was on league football to regain importance with the top five European leagues getting into the business end of the competition. Many surprising results occurred in the Premier League, La Liga, Ligue 1 and Serie A as the teams at the summit of the table in all these leagues still not being able to "run away with the title". Next week will see the return of footballing action from the Bundesliga with the German first division also shaping up as a three-way race to the title crown.

With so much happening around Europe, it is difficult to soak in all of it at once. So we bring you some of the most memorable moments from last week:

#1 Pep Guardiola schooled by Everton's teenagers

It was expected that the Spaniard would take the league by storm with his famed tactics and his philosophy which had yielded him success throughout his career and made him one of the best managers of this century. But with every passing gameweek, it is emerging that Guardiola is not being able to withstand the storm that is the Premier League. The venue this week was Goodison Park where the Toffees absolutely tore apart Guardiola's men to hand the manager his biggest loss in his esteemed managerial career.

Two youngsters who impressed in Everton's rout of Manchester City were mere teenagers, which made the defeat even more bitter to swallow.

Firstly it was Tom Davies, the 18-year-old darling of the academy who had excelled in every age group for them since joining at Finch Farm aged 11. He is said to be the brightest talent to emerge out of Everton's academy in recent years.

The other one was Ademola Lookman who joined this month for a deal worth £11 million from Charlton Athletic. The youngster from Waterloo is rated highly by Ronald Koeman and his goal against City showed why the manager paid such a huge sum for the 19-year-old.