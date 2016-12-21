England's big clubs open to the idea of a breakaway European League

Liverpool and Manchester United are interested in joining a European league

A host of top Premier League clubs including the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea would be open to the idea of participating in a breakaway European league at some point in the future, reports suggest. The idea has also been discussed in the past, and would see the top clubs across Europe to compete in an independent league of their own.

According to a report obtained by The Sun, the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Tottenham Hotspur, Everton and Manchester City are set to be hit by a huge amount of debt in the future, as players’ wage demands keep rising astronomically and the money coming in through even new TV deals is not helping the clubs make a profit. According to the report, between them, the clubs have lost over £1.1 billion over the last 7 years, with the figure only set to increase in the future.

On the other hand, a new league would represent the opportunity for the clubs to implement a salary cap, along with a host of other regulatory measures that will form a wage structure completely different to the ones that are seen in the Premier League, La Liga, or even the Champions League. The clubs, in turn, will have a better chance of profitable returns in a healthier footballing environment, which can be reinvested in the game’s development.

Revenue from TV deal not sufficient for Premier League clubs

Leading analysts Vysyble believe that even the amount that clubs make from TV deals (The Premier League sold TV rights for £5.1 billion in 2015, a figure unheard of before) will not be able to sustain profits, and the clubs will thus naturally push for the idea of a new league.

Roger Bell of Vysyble told The Sun, "The money from TV is critical to the clubs in terms of funding player purchases and contracts, but wage costs are rising faster than revenues. Despite rising money from TV and sponsorship, the top seven EPL clubs still struggle to make real money.”

“The EPL was formed to gain increased monies from broadcasting back in 1992. There is nothing to stop the top 6 or 7 clubs breaking away and joining forces with other top clubs from Italy, Spain, Germany, etcetera, forming a European Super League and negotiating a Europe-wide or even a global TV deal for many, many billions of pounds.

“A closed league allows for salary caps, as there would be no more wealthy a league to play in anywhere on Earth – including China, for instance – a draft system for upcoming players and the ability for club owners to control costs and make serious money.”