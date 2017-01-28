EPL 2016-17: Liverpool vs Chelsea, 3 key battles

One of the fiercest rivalries in English football resumes on Tuesday when Liverpool host Chelsea in their next Premier League fixture.

28 Jan 2017, 14:54 IST

Diego Costa will be in for a tough challenge at Anfield

The footballing world waits yet again in anticipation as Jurgen Klopp’s floundering Liverpool get ready to host Antonio Conte’s flying Chelsea. Irrespective of the results of their respective results in the FA Cup, the game holds great importance and unlike recent times, where it has been more about pride, this time, it is about the position on the Premier League table.

While Chelsea sit atop the table with a massive advantage of eight points over their nearest rivals Arsenal, the three consecutive games in February against Liverpool, Arsenal, and Burnley could easily wipe their advantage off. Liverpool, on the other hand, have slipped down the table having drawn consecutive games against Sunderland and Manchester United before losing at home to Swansea.

With just 2 points separating the Reds from the 5th placed Manchester City, it is time Jurgen Klopp get his team up and revving again to ensure European football next season.

Coming back to their next league fixture, it is never easy playing Chelsea and given their form, it is even harder in the current times. In this segment, we bring to you three key battles that could determine the game between the two English heavyweights.

#1 Joel Matip vs Diego Costa

Joel Matip will have to be at his best to ward off Diego Costa

Diego Costa returned to the starting line-up against Hull City after having a training ground bust-up with his manager Antonio Conte and instantly proved to the footballing world why he is one of the finest strikers in Europe at the moment. The Spaniard has put behind an indifferent last season and is having a great one this time around as he leads the scoring charts with 15 goals in 20 appearances.

On Tuesday evening, the former Atletico Madrid man will go head to head against the Cameroonian Joel Matip, who is expected to be back in the starting line-up after FIFA cleared him to continue playing for Liverpool and we believe it will be a feisty affair.

Costa has a way of getting under the skin of defenders with his aggression and physical approach often proving to be a great asset in ensuring the opposition defenders lose focus. While Matip has shown a tendency to remain calm even in distraught situations, it must not be forgotten that he is combative when needed and sparks could fly.

With Liverpool’s defence being leaky, it is time for Matip to step up and prove his worth as the leader of the defence for his side. Costa, on the other hand, will be keen to utilise the opposition’s weakness and pile some further misery on his former suitors (Costa was believed to be very close to the Anfield side a few seasons ago).