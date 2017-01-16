Top 5 Diego Costa moments at Chelsea

Love him or hate him, you just can't ignore Diego Costa. Here are 5 moments from his Chelsea career which show just why he matters so much.

@inediblepie by Shreyas Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jan 2017, 15:43 IST

Chelsea cannot afford to let go of Diego Costa at a pivotal time in the season

Since his transfer to London from Atletico Madrid in 2014, Diego Costa has never been too far from the headlines – for all the right and wrong reasons. The latest of them signals an exit from Stamford Bridge after a lucrative offer from China has supposedly led to a bust-up with coach Antonio Conte in training. The Chelsea faithful will be concerned about the future of their top goal scorer this season and one of the main reasons for the 13-game winning run they strung together in the league, making them firm favourites for the title.

Here are five of the Spanish striker’s best moments for the Blues which show us why they are right to worry.

#5 Hat-trick vs Swansea City - 2014/15 Premier League

After Chelsea activated the £32 million buy-out clause in his Atletico contract, Costa set right to work proving he was worth every bit of it with a prolific start to the campaign. Having scored 4 goals in the first 3 Premier League fixtures to rise to the top of the table, Costa took apart Swansea – with plenty of help from Fabregas – with a hat-trick that made him the Premier League’s highest ever goal scorer in first four appearances.

His seven-goal haul beat Sergio Aguero and Micky Quinn’s haul of six each and made him an instant hit with the fans at Stamford Bridge.