5 Men who could eliminate Braun Strowman from the 2017 Royal Rumble

Braun Strowman is being pushed as the favorite for the 2017 Royal Rumble match. Who are the best chances to take out the favorite?

@WWEBNRL by Brandon Lasher Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jan 2017, 16:20 IST

Who would have believed this guy would be one of favourites of the 2017 Royal Rumble? I have some bad news for you WWE wrestling fans. I am pretty sure Braun Strowman is the favourite to win the Royal Rumble. I am not necessarily saying I want this to happen but it almost certainly will. There are few wrestlers who have been this protected and have received such a strong push in the WWE since the brand split. It always seems to take massive interference to take this “monster” down. It is pretty clear by his interactions with Undertaker, Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, Kevin Owens and Chris Jericho that the WWE is planting the seeds of who is truly the favourite for the Rumble. The promotion wants us to see Braun as a major threat and tease many potential matches for the WrestleMania 33 season. Am I excited by a potential WWE Universal Title match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman in Orlando? Not really but the WWE seems to think this will be a potentially big draw for the grandest stage of them all. So who can stop the seemingly inevitable march to WrestleMania 33 greatness? I present my list of top five men who could eliminate Braun Strowman from the 2017 Royal Rumble: #5 James Ellsworth

Does Ellsworth have Braun’s number?

Who would have thought when we saw the very first Raw after the brand split that we would see the birth of a star. It was the birth of the legend of James Ellsworth. It was surprising to see a squash match on that episode of Raw and even rarer to see the chinless man get interviewed before his destruction at the hands of Strowman.

The legend of Ellsworth begun and will always be tied into the Braun Strowman story. There certainly have been previous interactions between the two men. At Survivor Series 2016, it was Ellsworth who cost Strowman the match. He sure paid for it that night as well.

Would the WWE repeat that same joke at the Rumble? It certainly would reinforce the narrative that anything can happen at the Rumble. Besides this is a company that had Maven eliminate the Undertaker. Do you think it would be impossible for them to repeat the Ellsworth joke?