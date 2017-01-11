5 Mistakes WWE will probably make at the Royal Rumble 2017

The Royal Rumble is around the corner but will WWE learn from past mistakes?

@pratyayghSK by Pratyay Ghosh Top 5 / Top 10 11 Jan 2017, 13:07 IST

With a stcked card, could the 2017 Royal Rumble stil be a flop?

The 2015 Royal Rumble was a debacle. The night ended with Roman Reigns getting booed out of the building, with even The Rock failing to get Roman any sort of cheers for winning the Rumble match. The 2016 Rumble was less of a debacle but it can’t really be called a success when the winner is a 47-year old part-timer.

WWE really have to avoid past mistakes in the 2017 Rumble and for once, give the fans what they want at a Royal Rumble. Fans leaving one of WWE’s most popular PPV’s every year disgruntled, with hashtags like #cancelWWENetwork isn’t good for the company, no matter how obstinate Vince McMahon wants to be.

The 2017 Royal Rumble needs to create a buzz to kick off the road to Wrestlemania and get fans excited for WWE’s biggest show. Here are 5 fatal mistakes WWE need to avoid at this year’s Royal Rumble but mistakes that they will probably make.

5: Too many matches

WWE need to avoid any filler matches on the card

There are too many championships in the WWE right now, thanks to the brand split. There is no way that all of them will be defended at the Royal Rumble but knowing them, they’ll squeeze as many onto the card as possible. With the PPV being 4 hours and a 1 hour pre-show, it may seem like WWE have enough time to squeeze all of them in but they don’t.

More matches squeezed in mean lower match quality. SmackDown Live have shown that quantity isn’t quality with their brand exclusive PPV’s, favouring quality of matches rather than quanity. That’s something WWE should learn from.

Yes, the Rumble is one of WWE’s biggest shows of the year. So the people who say that every title has to defended have a point but for a quality show, sacrifices have to be made.