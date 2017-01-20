5 Reasons why Vince is sticking with Roman Reigns

Why is 'The Guy' still Vince's guy despite the reactions he gets?

by Riju Dasgupta Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jan 2017, 19:21 IST

Despite being drowned in a sea of boos every week, Reigns rules the roost on Raw

In the rich and chequered history of professional wrestling, Roman Reigns is an interesting character indeed. Perhaps no other babyface in wrestling has received the overwhelmingly negative reaction that he does.

Yet he continues to remain the top guy on Raw, constantly appearing in opening segments and main events where the heels get a comparatively positive reaction when pitted against him. So why is Vince McMahon still so hell bent on making him the face of WWE? We analyse the factors that have kept him in the top spot.

#5 The traditional ‘Champion’ look

As a bodybuilder himself, Vince wants his champions to look a certain way

Bruno Sammartino, Hulk Hogan, The Ultimate Warrior, Lex Luger, The Rock, John Cena, Brock Lesnar and Randy Orton.

All of Vince McMahon’s favourites have looked a certain way so that when you’re flipping channels, you pause to check out the man in question. Roman Reigns, like him or not, fits this mould and at a time when ratings are falling, he seems like the time-tested solution for someone like McMahon.

There’s a reason Rey Mysterio did not have a long run as Champion, and Brock Lesnar did, despite the fact that he is a part-timer.

Roman Reigns is one of the last legitimate bad-ass looking performers at a time when the athletes are smaller. While the hardcore audience will not necessarily have a problem with a champion like AJ Styles or Kevin Owens (or a future champion like Sami Zayn); the mainstream audience tends to tune out when Champions do not look like old-school professional wrestlers.

Vince believes that because nobody sports the ‘look’, ratings are falling.