5 Tag Teams from other promotions that should come to WWE in 2017

WWE Universe should get broken next year.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 28 Dec 2016, 14:29 IST

2016 is in the books and WWE fans would be stepping into 2017 with high hopes for the promotion. Despite the negativity that has been spewed around, WWE made some great strides throughout the year, and a department that excelled was the tag team division.

New Day became the longest reigning tag team champions by overcoming the long-standing record of Demolition and the brand split also brought some of the limelight on the tag team divisions of both brands.

But as they say, there is always room for improvement. With WWE currently on a signing spree, it could sign up certain tag teams next year in order to make tag team wrestling more entertaining in the promotion. In this list, we are going to take a look at some of those teams that WWE could sign.

#5 Motor city Machine Guns

Time to come on board

Motor City Machine Guns is one of those teams that went on to excel in numerous promotions. The most notable stay from the team was in TNA, where they held the Tag team championship once. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin would go on to find similar success in New Japan Pro Wrestling as well.

While the number of title reigns might not tell the complete story, observing one of their matches would give us an idea why WWE should sign the team. The tag team division of WWE could use the experience that these two bring to the table and as for them; it’s about time that they got a bigger platform to showcase their skills.