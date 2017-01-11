5 things Raw must do on the show before Royal Rumble

Whether you love Raw or you hate it, they have plenty of tricks up their sleeve if they have the guts to use them.

Does Raw depend far too much on these two?

It’s hard not to notice the excitement in the air around the WWE Universe as Royal Rumble season is upon us. There are just a few weeks remaining until the big show in San Antonio and, here at Sportskeeda, we could not be more excited about that fact. After all, WWE does keep telling us to Remember the Rumble and at this stage, it's hard to forget it.

Either way, the build towards the event has varied in quality between Raw and SmackDown Live in recent weeks. As the blue brand focuses on smaller feuds in addition to the big World Title one, Raw appear to be relying heavily on the likes of Lesnar and Goldberg.

Whichever you prefer, it seems like the general consensus among fans favours the techniques of SmackDown.

However, there have been sparks of greatness shown in recent weeks by Raw, which proves that the flagship show can still surprise us every so often. But as the days get nearer and nearer to the event at the Alamodome, something big needs to happen in order to get those last few sign-ups to the WWE Network before things get underway.

So with that said, let's have a look at five things Raw simply must do on the go-home show in order to get people excited about the Rumble.

#5 Massive brawl

Be honest, we all love a good pre-Rumble scrap

Come on now, it wouldn't be the hype before the Rumble if we didn't see this. Year in and year out you can often bet that the final segment on either the go-home show for Raw or SmackDown will be a massive brawl between Rumble competitors. That's just the way it is, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with that.

In fact, it often winds up being one of the highlights of the show. One of the main reasons for this is there is no logical reason behind why everyone is coming out, other than to cause absolute mayhem for the pleasure of the fans. At the end of the day, there aren't many things more fun than that.

Of course, there's absolutely no sense in it, considering these Superstars are risking a potential injury by putting their bodies on the line less than a week before the big match. Then again, when has logic ever mattered all that much in WWE? After all, it's only a place in the main event of WrestleMania at stake.

From a brawl containing dozens to one that only needs two.