5 unexpected champions we could see in 2017

Luke Harper looks to take off on his own again soon...

The WWE main roster has some heavy-hitters on it. From AJ Styles, down to Seth Rollins and beyond, the list of potential candidates to win one of the various singles titles is as long as it gets.

There has always been a definitive line in the sand, however, when it comes to the separation between wrestlers at the top of the card and those in the mid card, finishing off with the guys at the very bottom, the enhancement talent.

With that in mind, it's obvious that guys at the top like Styles and Cena have a huge fan base of loyal followers. However, there's always going to be that irresistible love for the underdogs.

As far as the Superstars on the roster that would be considered underdogs go, most, if not all of those guys will likely never win a singles title in the WWE. That's simply stating the obvious.

But, then again, what if a sudden shift in the program forced the WWE creative powers that be, to think outside of the box? What if someone suggested putting a major title on one of the lower, mid-card superstars? Is this unlikely?

Of course, but considering the level of talent in the mid card, there are indeed some that could easily get over with a title. Again... fans love an underdog story.

Is there someone on either the Raw or maybe the Smackdown roster that you feel should get a shot at a singles title? Perhaps it's someone who no one would have ever expected to see win a major championship, but you know they have tremendous potential.

Well, that's what we've done today. After studying both of the main rosters, we have compiled a list of 5 superstars who would make great "unexpected" champions in 2017.

#5 Apollo Crews

This guy has the total package!

If you've read some of my previous columns, there's a good chance that you know how high I am on Apollo Crews. I had a chance to watch this guy prior to his WWE tenure, when he was known as Uhaa Nation.

I was amazed at his raw strength, insane agility, as well as his technical skills. Apollo also possesses the gift of charm when it comes to engaging with the fans. He has always had a strong following, no matter where he's landed.

There was a lot of hype surrounding Crews upon his signing with the WWE. The problem I've seen so far, has simply been the creative team not knowing what approach to take to get him over.

To be honest, I somewhat understand the delay, if you will. The worst thing that could happen right now, would be rushing him into a title situation where someone else was more deserving at the time. However, the time is quickly approaching for Apollo Crews.

The brief feud with The Miz was a hint of things to come. It won't be long now, so don't be shocked to see Crews be the one to take the United States title off of Jericho.