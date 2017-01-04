6 WWE Superstars who have the best chance to win the 2017 Royal Rumble

Who's got an inside shot at winning the 30-man match this year?

by Jeremy Bennett Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jan 2017, 15:54 IST

Will The Undertaker repeat history 10 years later with another Royal Rumble win?

When the calendar turns to a new year, the professional wrestling world sets its sights on the Royal Rumble, which is the official start of the Road To WrestleMania. This pay per view is a fan favourite because of the unpredictability of the Royal Rumble match itself.

The entire roster has a shot at becoming a World Champion at WrestleMania, which makes the intensity level of the night go through the roof.

The 2017 Royal Rumble is going to be a very fun one to watch because, for the first time in a few years, there are several WWE Superstars that could win the Rumble match. Over the last couple of years, it was very predictable who was going to win the match.

Everyone knew that Batista was going to win in 2015 to the WWE Universe’s displeasure. Same with Roman Reigns in 2016.

This article will cover six WWE Superstars who have the best chance of winning the 2017 Royal Rumble match in San Antonio, Texas on January 29th. The list is a mix of wrestlers who are part-time, veterans you see on a weekly basis, and relative newcomers. Read on to see who has the best shot in a few weeks.

#6 Chris Jericho

Will the Royal Rumble finish with a Gift of Jericho?

Chris Jericho has an amazing ability to be able to reinvent himself all of the time, but this year has been really special. Transitioning from the light-up jacket to the List of Jericho has made Jericho one of the most popular WWE Superstars today, even though he’s still working as a heel.

There is a good chance that Kevin Owens will hold the WWE Universal Championship all the way to WrestleMania. Since Jericho is getting cheered more than any Superstar on the roster today, turning him face and winning the Royal Rumble would set up a great main event between former best friends.

Outside of winning the WWE United States Championship, the Royal Rumble is one of the few achievements that has eluded Jericho.