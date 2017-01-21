WWE News: Batista responds after fan calls his 2014 stint with WWE a 'Complete Waste'

'The Animal' responds to accusations calling his last run with the company a total failure.

21 Jan 2017

Batista is a two-time Royal Rumble match winner winning the event in 2005 and 2014

What’s the story?

Former WWE Superstar Batista recently responded to a tweet from a fan. The fan had accused his last run with the company in 2014 of being a complete waste and has since deleted his tweet.

In case you didn’t know...

Batista returned to the WWE at the Royal Rumble in 2014 which he went on to win. This was the Animal’s second Royal Rumble win. The fans did not take his return too well, and “Bootista” chants echoed in arenas when Batista made his entrance.

He then went on to main event WrestleMania alongside WWE World Heavyweight Champion Randy Orton and Daniel Bryan.

The heart of the matter

Batista retweeted the post and responded to the tweet saying that he put over Daniel Bryan as the top babyface at WrestleMania XXX. He also pointed out that he once again formed the Evolution with Triple H and Randy Orton.

Complete waste? I put your hero @WWEDanielBryan over at Mania and fought to keep Evokution together to put over The Shield. You're welcome! https://t.co/Urc2sEFgVf — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) January 20, 2017

Batista argued that he had a major role to play in putting the Shield over in some fantastic matches with them at Extreme Rules and Payback in 2014.

What’s next?

Batista has been doing well for himself despite his WWE career not going the way he would have wanted.

He was greeted with success in his role as Drax in the Marvel Studios production, Guardians of the Galaxy. He will be returning as Drax when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 hits theatres later this year.

Sportskeeda's Take

Batista’s return was a story of missed opportunities. Although there was nothing wrong with the man at that time, the timing couldn’t have been worse.

The WWE Universe was high on Daniel Bryan, and Batista winning the Royal Rumble instantly turned him into a heel figure in the eyes of the audience. His skinny jeans and blue ring gear didn’t help either.

However, he did put on some great matches and the tag team match with the Shield to close out Payback 2014 was one of the best matches that year.

