WWE News: Big changes in Brock Lesnar's schedule till WrestleMania

Is WWE planning something big for Lesnar?

by Anutosh Bajpai News 14 Jan 2017, 14:19 IST

Will he be wrestling at Fastlane?

What's the story?

After the last announcement, Brock Lesnar has been added to several more shows between now and WrestleMania. As noted by WrestlingNewsSource, Lesnar is now confirmed to appear on all but 2 Raw episodes going forward till Mania.

In case you didn't know

Brock Lesnar returned to WWE back in 2012. Since then he has been working as a part-time wrestler for the company, meaning that he only makes a certain number of appearance for WWE throughout the year.

His appearances are mostly saved by the company for their 'Big Four' PPVs and several shows which are essential for the buildup of those PPVs. The Big Four PPVs include Royal Rumble, WrestleMania, SummerSlam and Survivor Series.

The heart of the matter

As seen on WWE’s website, here is a list of all events which Brock has been confirmed to be a part of after the latest changes:

- January 16th – Raw in Little Rock

- January 20th – live event in Buffalo

- January 23rd – Raw in Cleveland

- January 29th – Royal Rumble in San Antonio

- January 30th – Raw in Laredo

- February 4th – live event in Salt Lake City

- February 6th – Raw in Portland

- February 17th – live event in Dallas

- February 20th – Raw in Los Angeles

- February 27th – Raw in Green Bay

- March 6th – Raw in Chicago

- March 12th – live event in New York City

- March 13th – Raw in Detroit

- March 20th – Raw in Brooklyn

- April 2nd – WrestleMania 33 in Orlando

The Beast has not been added to the February 13 episode of Raw from Las Vegas and the reason behind is said to be the fact that he is currently facing a 1-year suspension from the Nevada State Athletic commission.

Since NAC suspensions are also applied on Pro wrestling, WWE cannot use Lesnar for their shows inside the state till his suspension gets over. He has also not been added to the March 27th episode of Raw but is expected to appear on it given that it will be the final Raw before WrestleMania 33.

What's next?

The fact that Lesnar would be on all Raw episodes except one between Royal Rumble and Fastlane, pretty much confirms that the Beast would be appearing on the Fastlane PPV as well in some capacity.

Given that Brock's expected opponent for WrestleMania 33, Goldberg is also being advertised for the Raw Exclusive PPV, it looks possible that these two stars may end up confronting each other during the event.

Sportskeeda's take

If there is one star WWE has almost always got right, it has to be Brock Lesnar. Ever since his return, WWE has booked the Beast almost perfectly despite his limited number of appearances.

So if he would be making so many appearances, that too during the most important time of the wrestling calendar, we can hope that the company is cooking something big for the former World Champion and he may end up wrestling at Fastlane as well.

