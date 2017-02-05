WWE News: Jim Ross doesn't think CM Punk will ever return to WWE

Hall of Famer Jim Ross talks about his thoughts on the former WWE Champion returning to the sports-entertainment powerhouse.

Former WWE Superstar, CM Punk

What’s the news?

Jim Ross was recently interviewed by ABC 15. They asked him his thoughts about the possibility of CM Punk returning to the WWE one day.

In case you didn’t know...

CM Punk is an American mixed martial artist, comic book writer, and retired professional wrestler, currently signed with the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

Punk is perhaps best known for his time in WWE, where he was a two-time WWE Champion, his career with the company included a 434-day title reign from November 20, 2011 to January 27, 2013 that is recognized by WWE as the sixth longest of all-time, as well as the longest of the "modern era" (February 5, 1988 to current).



The heart of the matter

Ross responded to the question and said the following:

“I would be shocked if he came back to WWE. However — and he might disagree with this — I would not be shocked if he came back and did a wrestling gig. Maybe New Japan (Pro Wrestling), something along those lines.”

The WWE Hall of Fame announcer would go on to mention that there are a lot of other wrestling groups that are looking to get their toe in the water. Ross further stated that Vince McMahon and the WWE have the monopoly on the professional wrestling industry and that they are doing a phenomenal job.

What’s next?

CM Punk is currently waiting to be assigned his next UFC fight.

Sportskeeda’s take

Punk is reportedly “working feverishly,” towards getting his next UFC fight. It seems that the former WWE Superstar wishes to remain just that: former. He is very focused on fighting, to the point where he has even said that if his next fight doesn’t happen in the UFC, it will happen somewhere else.

He’s also made it known numerous times that he is dedicated to fighting and training to be a fighter.

Almost as soon as CM Punk announced that he was going to be an MMA fighter, some fans laughed it off and started speculating how soon he would return to a WWE ring.

That doesn’t seem like it will ever be the case, however, as CM Punk is notoriously stubborn. Combine that with the fact that there is still a pending lawsuit between WWE and CM Punk, and we feel that “Good Ol’ J.R.,” may just be right on this one.

