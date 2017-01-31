NXT End of the Year Awards results

NXT held its second annual End of The Year Awards and the winners were announced during the Kickoff Show at NXT Takeover: San Antonio.

@TopRope_Tweets by jackwebb1814 Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jan 2017, 18:03 IST

Six different awards were given out to the biggest names in NXT

The NXT Year-End Awards were announced and handed out Saturday night during the Kickoff Show at Takeover: San Antonio. The awards up for grabs were Breakout Star of the Year, Tag Team of the Year, Match of the Year, Female Competitor of the Year, Male Competitor of the Year, and Overall Competitor of the Year.

Breakout Star of the Year: Billie Kay and Peyton Royce

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce share Breakout Star Award

These two besties beat out some big names while winning the award for Breakout Stars in NXT. SAniTY, No Way Jose, Ember Moon, and Andrade “Cien” Almas were the other nominees for the award and all were arguably equally deserving.

However, it was the duo from Down Under who walked away with the award Saturday night. They then proceeded to put on a heck of a show, even in defeat, during their Fatal 4 Way match with Asuka and Nikki Cross later that night.

2017 started off in a big way for Royce and Kay, who are best friends on and off screen, and we expect nothing different moving forward from the Aussies.