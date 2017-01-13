Ranking John Cena's 10 greatest WrestleMania matches

Love him or hate him, more often than not John Cena pulls it out of the bag at the biggest show of the year.

@HJKettle by Harry Kettle Top 5 / Top 10 13 Jan 2017, 16:30 IST

John Cena has had many iconic moments at the April spectacular

John Cena is one of the greatest WWE Superstars of all time and nobody can deny that. The guy has been an important and established member of the company for nearly fifteen years now, and his dedication throughout that tenure has been second to none.

Cena has had one great match after the other and despite what some people may say about his in-ring ability, you can't deny his track record of high-quality bouts.

This includes matches on the grandest stage of them all - WrestleMania. On several occasions, the multi-time World Champion has been featured in an important contest at the show of shows, and more often that not he produces one of the best performances of the night.

It's that consistent quality and effort that makes him so valuable to the WWE, and when you look through his ‘Mania history there aren't too many stains on his record.

However, two of his bouts that did not make the top 10 are his bouts against The Miz at WrestleMania 27 and Triple H at WrestleMania 22. Both contests felt slow and rather lethargic, while also not really being able to reach that next level. They were solid enough, but not for the main event of the biggest show of the year.

With that being said, the next 10 choices are much more suited to an event on the scale of WrestleMania so let's run them down.