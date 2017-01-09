ROH TV Results (1/8/2017): Matt Hardy sends a warning to The Young Bucks

The Decade of Excellence Tournament carries on, former NXT Superstar gets beaten up, and a non-title tag team match.

The Young Bucks Superkicked Vanguard1

The show begins with a recap of last week's Decade of Excellence Tournament First Round Match between Mark Briscoe and Christopher Daniels. Daniels wins that match and advances. Daniels cuts a post-match promo talking about his destiny to become Ring of Honor Champion.

He says that people still wonder how he can perform so well at this age, and the reason for his performance is because excellence never expires.

1. Decade of Excellence Tournament First Round Match

Participants: Jay Briscoe vs. BJ Whitmer (w/ Kevin Sullivan and Punishment Martinez)

The match starts off with Jay pushing Whitmer to the ropes and then takes him in a side headlock, but Whitmer manages to stay on his feet. They both start hitting each other with a barrage of uppercuts and chops.

Jay hits Whitmer with a headbutt but gets thumbed in the eye by BJ, finding himself cornered at the turnbuckles. With Jay cornered, Whitmer starts hitting him with chops and kicks. Jay retaliates with a punch and Irish whip, followed by a clothesline.

After a near fall, Jay prepares to hit Whitmer with a forearm smash, but Sullivan, standing on the outside, grabs Jay's ankle, while Whitmer distracts the referee. Jay goes after Sullivan but gets distracted by Martinez, allowing Whitmer to thumb him in the eye, and send him crashing on the guard rails.

After working on Jay's groin coupled with a succession of various moves including a suicide dive to the outside, Jay sends Whitmer back into the ring and hits him with a neck breaker for a near fall. Whitmer hits Jay with a Forearm and German Suplex for a near fall. Jay hits a Death Valley Driver for a near fall. Whitmer spits at Jay, which infuriates him and causes him to kick Whitmer, followed by a European Uppercut.

Whitmer hits him with an exploder for a near fall. Sullivan supplies Whitmer with a Golden Spike but fails to hit Jay with it after Mark Briscoe comes to the ring and hits a suicide dive on Martinez. Jay kicks Whitmer and then proceeds to pick up the win after hitting Whitmer with a Jay-Driller.

Winner: Jay Briscoe

Post-match Segment #1

After tasting defeat at the hands of Jay Briscoe, Whitmer takes the mic and announces that someone has to get sacrificed next week.

2. Tag Team Match

Participants: Silas Young and Beer City Bruiser vs. Alex Reynolds and John Silver

Instead of shaking hands as a part of the Code of Honor, Young and Bruiser kick Reynolds and Silver. Young and Reynolds start the match. Young proceeds to hit Reynolds with a forearm but misses Reynolds, who counters with a Springboard Arm Drag and then a Dropkick.

Silver tags in and hit a double facebuster on Young, with assistance from Reynolds for a near fall. Young hits Silver with a Knee Buster before tagging in Bruiser. Bruiser sends Silver into a corner, but Silver retaliates by hitting with a kick. After an unsuccessful attempt by Silver to suplex Bruiser, Reynolds tags in and they both hit a Double Dropkick on Bruiser, but surprisingly he stays on his feet.

Young makes the tag in and tries to hit Reynolds, but Reynolds avoids him and tags in Silver. Silver hits Young with kicks and forearms and then goes on to hit Bruiser. Later, both Reynolds and Silver start double teaming on Young, wherein they both hit Young with a Lung Blower and German Suplex for a near fall.

Bruiser gets tagged in and then starts hitting both, Reynolds and Silver with a boatload of moves before Bruiser hits a Turnbuckle Splash and Young with a Jackknife on Silver to get the pin.

Winners: Beer City Bruiser and Silas Young

Post-match Segment #2

After the match, Silas says that he's looking for a third man to add to his team. He says he's doing it for the ROH Six-Man Tag Team Titles. He advances further saying that maybe there is someone who can fit perfectly in his team, and informs Bruiser that he's got a surprise for him.

Out comes Bull James. Young proceeds, by telling Bruiser about Bull James' toughness and his ability to drink humungous quantities of beer. But, Young says that he knows and that Bruiser doesn't consider James to be their third member. So, both of them turn on James and beat him up in the ring.

Continued on page 2....