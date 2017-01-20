Royal Rumble 2017: 5 Dream entrants we would love to see

These 5 guys would be great surprise entrants in the Rumble.

@TopRope_Tweets by jackwebb1814 Top 5 / Top 10 20 Jan 2017, 19:34 IST

This year’s Rumble should be one of the best ever

The Royal Rumble is one of WWE’s most entertaining and compelling PPV’s that they put on. Surprise entrants or returns, numbers drawn by fan-favourites and who wins the match itself are always the most intriguing parts of the event.

The past couple years, the Rumble has been somewhat predictable when it came to who was going to win. This year that couldn’t be further from the truth. Goldberg, Brock Lesnar, Undertaker, Seth Rollins, Dean Ambrose, Braun Strowman, The Wyatt Family, and New Day have all joined the match already, with plenty of spots remaining.

A couple of the remaining spots are sure to go to surprise entrants that will bring the crowd to their feet in the San Antonio. Here’s a list of five superstars that could make a surprise return or debut during the 2017 Royal Rumble:

#1 Conor McGregor

McGregor has hinted on Twitter and in interviews that he’s interested in the WWE

Arguably the most well-known fighter in UFC, Conor McGregor’s agent has mentioned in the past that he’s open to hearing offers from the WWE. What better time than the Royal Rumble?

While McGregor is also being rumoured to get into a boxing ring with Floyd Mayweather, McGregor is obviously trying to find ways to make money outside of the Octagon, and the squared circle just may be the answer he (and Dana White) are looking for.

There’s no denying McGregor doing some work with WWE would increase viewership for both WWE and UFC. All he would need is the green light from White to participate in WWE activities. While McGregor has virtually no pro-wrestling experience, he would certainly bring excitement to the event.