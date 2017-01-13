The Miz's 5 greatest rivals

The Miz has had his fair share of enemies in WWE and all of them have helped make him The Awesome One he is today.

Who is The Miz’s greatest rival of all-time?

For the past decade-plus, The Miz has consistently been one of best all-around heels WWE has had in some time. Oftentimes, he doesn't receive the credit he deserves from fans for being as skilled of a performer as he is.

Of course, the Miz we see now every Tuesday night on SmackDown Live is far from the same person we watched on Tough Enough back in 2004 and in the early days of his WWE tenure. He has since captured every active championship in the company, but he had his handful of ruthless rivals along the way.

Miz may not be remembered for being an exceptional wrestler like AJ Styles and CM Punk, but he has more than held his own against an array of opponents. Although his recent rivalry with Dean Ambrose has been one to watch, it pales in comparison to these five fantastic feuds Miz has had over the course of his career.

#5 Cesaro

Cesaro could never beat The Miz for the Intercontinental Championship

Before they battled over the Intercontinental Championship, The Miz and Cesaro first fought for the United States Championship at the onset of 2013. At that time, however, Cesaro was the heel and Miz was in chase mode as the babyface.

Their initial clash on the Royal Rumble Kickoff show was quite enjoyable, and although their match the following month at Elimination Chamber was less-than-stellar, they finished off their feud in a fun 2-out-of-3 Falls match on an episode of SmackDown in early March.

Three years later, they rekindled their rivalry when Cesaro was in hot pursuit of Miz's Intercontinental Championship. Their various matches on Raw, SmackDown, and at Payback were all entertaining, though Miz reigned supreme with his title intact on every occasion.