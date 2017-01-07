TNA One Night Only Results 1/6/2017

One Night Only has set the tone for the resurrection of TNA Impact Wrestling in the Anthem Era

by Prityush Haldar Report 07 Jan 2017, 15:07 IST

One Night Only proved to be a great show with some amazing matches

TNA Impact Wrestling started the Anthem Era’s first pay per view, One Night Only with great pomp and splendor on 6 January in Orlando, Florida.

The show was headlined by TNA World Champion Eddie Edwards against challenger Ethan Carter III. Other talents such as Bobby Lashley, Davey Richards, Moose and Mike Bennett were also featured on the card.

Bobby Lashley vs. Davey Richards

This match came about as the result of last night’s Impact Wrestling main event where Richards prevented Lashley from winning the title. This was Richards’ first match after recovering from the ACL injury he suffered a year ago.

Richard went hard at Lashley with a handspring back elbow but Lashley countered and got him in the torture rack. Richards made his way back into the match with some spectacular suicide dives. Lashley then hit Richards with a power slam on the ring apron.

Richards got an ankle lock but Lashley escaped and went for a spear. Lashley, however, could not hit the spear on Richards as his ankle gave out. Richards continued to work on the injured ankle with the ankle lock, but Lashley countered into and armbar and picked up the win.

Result: Bobby Lashley defeated Davey Richards via submission