TNA Spoilers: Impact Wrestling taping results for 9/2/2017

Impact Wrestling tapings set off a chain of events that will culminate in some new rivalries.

by Prityush Haldar News 15 Jan 2017, 00:33 IST

New rivalries, a huge betrayal, and a title match ends the TNA tapings

The recent TV tapings for the 9th February episode of Impact Wrestling were held this past week. The tapings involved some high-octane clashes including the rematch between Bobby Lashley and Eddie Edwards for the TNA Heavyweight Championship.

Jessie Godderz defeated Kingston. After the match, DCC came out to the ring, but Jessie outsmarted them by moving away to the ramp. Godderz mocked the DCC from the ramp and proceeded to make his way back. Later in the night, Jessie Godderz also defeated Bram.

The Hardys announced that they would teleport all over the world and defeat all teams, irrespective of their wrestling promotions. The Hardys went on to say that they would go to the Honorable Ring to face the Bucks of Youth or make an appearance on The Meekmahan show.

Then the lights went off, and when they came back on, the Hardys and Vanguard-1 had teleported. JB confirmed that Broken Matt had texted him that they were in Tijuana, Mexico.

Mahabali Shera took on Drew Galloway in a match for the Impact Grand Championship. Galloway defeated Mahabali Shera by a second round pinfall to retain the Grand championship.

Tyrus held a Fact of Life segment and called out Eli Drake. Drake came down to the ring with one arm in a sling. Tyrus said that he would face Drake in a match next week. Tyrus then had his match with Drake, where he beat Drake by DQ when the latter attacked the referee. "Eli has a mangina" chants deafened the arena as Tyrus made a turn and hugged Drake.

Trevor Lee defeated DJZ with a handful of tights to retain the X Division title. Trevor Lee also defeated Andrew Everett in another match.

Cody & Brandi Rhodes also made an appearance and thanked the audience for being too sweet. Cody called out Moose and thanked him for helping out Brandi with Decay. He announced that Moose was like family to them, to which Moose said that he always had their backs. T

The segment took a wild twist as Cody kicked Moose between the legs and accused him of being a slut. Cody was irate that Brandi had Moose’s number and asked if they were sleeping together. Cody then beat down Moose, made a Bullet Club hand gesture to Moose and left with Brandi.

Jade and Rosemary had a face off where Rosemary announced that Decay was done with her. Jade said that it didn’t matter and challenged Rosemary to a Last Knockout Standing match. Rosemary accepted the challenge.

Maria Bennett ordered Allie to announce the wedding of Braxton Sutter to Laurel Von Ness.

In the final battle of the night, Bobby Lashley took on Eddie Edwards for the TNA Heavyweight Championship in Eddie's last shot. Lashley was going to use the belt to hit Eddie, but Davey grabbed it and took it away. Alexxis Neveah was in the front row as well.

Eddie had the match won, but Davey turned heel and pulled out the referee. In the chaos that followed, Lashley defeated Edwards. Davey & Angelina handed a beatdown to Eddie and Alexxis after the match.

Scoop #10: Davey & Angelina beating down Eddie and Alexxis post match pic.twitter.com/v9XAiYwYF6 — Jacob Cohen (@MrJacobCohen) January 11, 2017

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com