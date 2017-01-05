Why John Cena vs. Undertaker doesn't need the title

As we get closer and closer to WrestleMania 33, it seems like only a matter of time before John Cena vs The Undertaker finally takes place.

John Cena vs The Undertaker is the match we’ve all been waiting to see

As wrestling fans, we spend hours dreaming of matches that would set the world of sports entertainment alight. Whether it's past legends or current Superstars, there's always a fresh crop of potential encounters to lust over if you're a member of the WWE Universe. Still, the majority of the time they aren't likely to come to fruition.

But that isn't the point. The point is that simple topics such as these can create a debate that spreads far and wide throughout the wrestling community, with two words on the lips of everyone involved - what if. Well, ladies and gentlemen, it appears as if one of the biggest examples of the "dream match" scenario could be taking place in just a few months time.

Of course, we're talking about Hornswoggle versus Heath Slater. No no, no no, it's The Undertaker versus John Cena. The battle between two of the biggest icons in the history of the WWE that haven't gone face to face in over a decade.

Now call us impatient, but frankly that's ten years too long. The Deadman and The Doctor of Thunganomics represent two of the most recognisable eras throughout the long lineage of pro wrestling, yet they've never crossed paths at the grandest stage of them all.

In fact, they've even faced off against a number of the same Superstars at the show of shows, while always managing to elude each other.

But all that is about to change. Beyond a shadow of a doubt, this feels like the year in which this match has to take place. It's the last great face-off WWE has in their locker at this point, and the timing is perfect.

Taker is almost at the end of his illustrious career, meanwhile Cena is seemingly winding down into a more part-time role. The time is now.

But there seems to be some kind of misunderstanding regarding the stipulations behind the match. Now, we as an audience don't know whether or not this is ‘Taker's last ride, but forgetting that fact entirely, the majority of people feel that this match should be contested for the WWE Championship.

Don't get us wrong, having these two stars of the industry fighting over the biggest prize in sports entertainment certainly enhances the prestige of the belt, but it isn't required. WrestleMania 33 is set to be one of the most stacked events of all time, and that title match needs to include one man above all others – AJ Styles.

The incoming star losing the belt to Cena at the Rumble would certainly draw comparisons to Punk's loss to the Rock back in 2013. It's not exactly a career destroying moment, but Styles has earned the right to walk into the biggest night of the year as the Champion. Cena's journey to making Championship history can wait another few months at the very least.

Plus, it appears as if the only route towards this match making any sense would involve ‘Taker winning either at Royal Rumble. Now as wrestling fans we tend to suspend our disbelief on a number of occasions, but that isn't the issue here.

The issue is that three of the last four Rumbles have been won by Cena, Batista and Triple H. We need something fresh.

It's not like there aren't enough young stars on the roster to accomplish that goal, either. There are so many ways in which you can orchestrate the booking in the next few months so that we arrive at the final destination - Cena vs Taker.

Besides, if Cena were to walk into WrestleMania as the WWE Champion it would seem too obvious to the crowd in attendance as to who was going to walk out victorious.

There doesn’t need to be a title – Cena vs Taker is about legacy

The unpredictability of Cena vs. ‘Taker comes from it being a straight-up fight. The story writes itself, stemming all the way back to when the two men shook hands following Cena's SmackDown debut. Now, nearly fifteen years on, Cena has lived up to the hype but in the process, may have lost sight of what is truly important.

Now deep down we all know that isn't true, but you can factor it into the storyline. ‘Taker can claim that this is still his yard, and he'll be damned if Cena thinks he can do this job half-heartedly.

Cena will want to prove to the world that he has what it takes to topple one of the greatest of all time, with Taker reminding the 15-time World Champion about his numerous failures at WrestleMania against the likes of Miz, Orton and the Rock.

The WWE Championship is the greatest title belt in the history of this industry we all know and love. It represents every near fall, every dramatic heel turn and every iconic moment from the last thirty years of viewing.

It's because of this that two upcoming stars should be the ones to battle it out for the honour to be called Champion, because after all - we are in the new era.

It shouldn't be a case of John Cena versus The Undertaker being bigger than the championship. The story should be that they weren't able to acquire it because it's just that damn hard to lift the belt up high in the modern day WWE.

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com