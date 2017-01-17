WWE Live Event Results: Birmingham 01/15/2017

Naomi returns to action for the first time since November.

John Cena faced AJ Styles and Baron Corbin for the WWE Championship

The latest WWE Live event took place in Birmingham, Alabama, and featured the SmackDown Live roster. All the titles of the blue brand were defended on the show and it also marked the first appearance of Naomi, who was sidelined due to an ankle injury. The results of the event have been provided below:

#1 American Alpha(c) vs. The Ascension vs Breezango vs The Usos vs Heath Slater and Rhyno [Tag team turmoil for the Smackdown Tag team Championship]

Heath Slater and Rhyno started the match with the Ascension and eliminated them quickly following a Gore from Rhyno. The next team was Breezango. Breeze pinned Slater and eliminated the former SmackDown Tag Team Champions.

Breezango was then eliminated by Jason Jordan and Chad Gable after a Grand Amplitude. The Usos were the last team to enter but American Alpha quickly eliminated them.

Result: American Alpha defeated The Usos, Breezango, The Ascension, Rhyno and Heath Slater to retain the SmackDown Tag team Championship

#2 Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto

The crowd were vocal for Kalisto throughout the match. Ziggler dominated the entire match but Kalisto countered a superkick and rolled him up to pick up the pinfall victory.

Result: Kalisto defeated Dolph Ziggler

#3 Alexa Bliss(c) vs. Becky Lynch [Smackdown Women's Championship match]

Both the women received decent reactions from the audience. The match was short. Lynch had Bliss locked into the Dis-Arm-Her but the Champion managed to counter the submission into a school boy roll-up and got the 3-count over the Irish Lass Kicker.

Result: Alexa Bliss retained the Smackdown Women's Championship over Becky Lynch