WWE News: Alberto Del Rio has some harsh words for Donald Trump

Way back in December of 2016, former WWE and World Heavyweight Champion Alberto Del Rio weighed in on President-elect Donald Trump and stated that he believes that Vince McMahon would make a far better President than The Donald.

It seems as though Del Rio’s opinion hasn’t changed a month later, as the Mexican Aristocrat has referred to the president-elect as a ‘dumba**’ in an interview with celebrity gossip site, TMZ.

Trump may have a long-standing relationship with the McMahons and WWE, but that doesn’t mean that the president-elect is popular among the talent in 2017.

When Tom Casiello was recently released from the company, it was rumoured that it was because of some less-than-positive tweets about Trump. Del Rio is able to speak ill of the President-elect thanks to his release in late 2016.

Del Rio says that he expects to be deported for his words, but that he is also praying for all of the American citizens who will have to put up with Trump for the next four years. Del Rio also spoke about his new professional venture with Combate Americas, the first Hispanic-American MMA company in history.

Del Rio’s words to Trump are fairly throwaway in truth, more than likely acting as a publicity-builder for Combate Americas, which will hopefully break through as the major story here.

Combate Americas was founded in 2011, but it wasn’t until Del Rio (real name Alberto Rodriguez) was brought in as president, that eyes began to turn to the promotion. The first Combate Americas live event in Mexico will take place on January 19th.

Will Del Rio face any punishment for his less than complimentary words about Trump? Usually, you would assume that the President-elect of the USA has bigger fish to fry than a professional wrestler, but Trump has proven that he can be petty at times.

Whether you love or hate Donald Trump, the undeniable fact is that everyone is talking about him. If this coverage leads to Combate Americas attracting viewers, then so be it.

