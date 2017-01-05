WWE News: Chris Jericho rips a fan on Twitter for questioning the List

Well, that is one way to get on the List.

@VKKirupa by Kirupakaran News 05 Jan 2017, 16:15 IST

You just made the List!

What’s the story?

The List of Jericho has been one of the hottest acts in WWE right now. Every time Chris Jericho clicks his pen, the entire arena goes ballistic. In typical wrestling fashion, there are some detractors regarding the list too. And one such detractor took to Twitter to express his displeasure at Jericho using the idea, instead of a younger talent.

Why did they waste the list idea on @IAmJericho and not use it for a young new star? #WWE #RAW #otrscentral Still love @IAmJericho — Mike Routt (@Mroutt) January 4, 2017

Well, Jericho didn’t take it kindly. In typical Jericho fashion, Jericho responded to the fan by ripping him apart in his reply tweet.

Waste? You have zero understanding of how the business works, you dumb moron. https://t.co/IjrDL9d6qb — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) January 4, 2017

In case you didn’t know....

Chris Jericho’s latest run in WWE can be described as his best run in WWE since his debut. The Ayatollah of Rock n’ Rolla has returned to claim his right as one of the G.O.A .T in WWE. His estranged friendship with Kevin Owens has garnered much acclaim.

But it is his list that has garnered more attention than anything else. To realise how over the List of Jericho is among the WWE Universe, one has to only listen to the ovation he gets when he clicks his pen. To say that Jericho has cemented his legacy in WWE with the List of Jericho, would only be an understatement.

The heart of the matter

As with every gimmick in WWE, there are few detractors for Jericho’s list too. Recently, a fan took to Twitter to express his displeasure with Jericho being the one emulating the list instead of a younger talent. Jericho responded to the fan by ripping him apart with his own tweet.

Several fans have expressed their support for Jericho by stating that no younger talent could have made the List as popular as Jericho. You can check out their responses below.

What next?

Last week on Raw, Jericho revealed to his best friend Kevin Owens, who is the WWE Universal Champion, that he will be participating in the Royal Rumble. Owens expressed his displeasure regarding the fact that he might have to fight Jericho if he wins The Royal Rumble.

It is yet unclear as to how WWE is going to book the strained friendship between Owens and Jericho. However, several rumours state that WWE is aiming for a potential clash between the duo at WrestleMania 33. The next few weeks would make clear how Jericho’s announcement is going to affect his friendship with Owens.

Sportskeeda’s Take

To be frank, we feel that no one besides Jericho could have made the List this popular. It was Jericho’s experience and his natural charisma that made the List take off with such huge momentum. His friendship with Kevin Owens is also a part of the equation that made the List this popular.

Younger talents might have managed to get the list across, but it would have taken a longer time for it to happen just because of the silliness of the idea. The List required the star power of Jericho to make fans forget the silliness and look past it to enjoy the idea.

Tweet Speak

@Mroutt @IAmJericho Jericho managed to get a pot plant over as well as a list, no one else in WWE has that talent. Jericho is the G.O.A.T. — Paul Willis (@PaulWillisGTS80) January 4, 2017

@IAmJericho @Mroutt Jericho is the only one who can make that gimmick work. Think the "list of TJ Perkins" would work? Not likely — BJ Pease (@SVFD243) January 4, 2017

Send us news tips at fightclub@sportskeeda.com