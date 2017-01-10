WWE News: Chris Jericho wins the US Title on RAW!

10 Jan 2017

Chris Jericho won the US Title in a 2-on-1 handicap match against Roman Reigns at Raw tonight

What’s the story?

Chris Jericho’s dream run in WWE does not seem to end as he defeated Roman Reigns in a 2-on-1 handicap match to win the US Title at Monday Night Raw. Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens took on Roman Reigns in the main event of Raw in a handicap match for the US Title.

In case you didn’t know...

Jericho and Owens have been in a long-standing feud with Roman Reigns for the past few months. The team of Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens were set to kick-off Raw in a US Title match against Roman Reigns, but Braun Strowman interrupted the match before it started, in pursuit of revenge against Reigns for the double spear last week on Raw.

After a 3-on-1 beatdown on Reigns, Seth Rollins made the save for his former Shield brethren. Consequently, Reigns’ title defence was announced to take place later in the night for the main event of Raw.

The heart of the matter:

Chris Jericho is on the best run of his WWE career. The list of Jericho has been one of the most over acts in the history of WWE. The only thing eluding Jericho for a while now was some Championship gold, which he managed to win tonight.

Jericho is probably on the final run of his WWE career and fans salivated at the prospect of getting to see Jericho hold any Championship before he goes back to pursue his music career. The US Title has been something which has eluded Jericho for his entire career and it must be immensely satisfying for Jericho and his fans to see him hold that title for the first time in his career.

What next?

Gold. With Jericho holding the title, expect some golden segments for the next few weeks. Although he has been phenomenal since he rediscovered himself with the ‘list of Jericho’ gimmick, expect him to take his gimmick to the next level with a title on his shoulder. THE TITLE OF JERICHO. PUT IT ON, MAAAANNN!

Sportskeeda’s take

It would be extremely interesting to see how WWE takes it forward from here. WWE has done a tremendous job utilising Jericho. Chris has already announced his entry into the Royal Rumble match.

Moreover, Roman Reigns will face Kevin Owens, Jericho’s best friend at the moment, for the WWE Universal Championship with Y2J suspended above the ring in a shark cage at the Royal Rumble PPV. Although the best friends have been functioning pretty smoothly until now, there have been some sparks between the two lately.

There is a possibility of their friendship falling apart at the Rumble and JeriKO entering in a full-blown feud in the road to Wrestlemania.

