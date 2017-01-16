WWE News: Jimmy 'Superfly' Snuka dies at age 73

Health complications had affected Snuka for quite a while.

@TopRope_Tweets by Jeremy Breaking 16 Jan 2017, 01:21 IST

Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996.

What’s the story?

WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka died sometime early Sunday, according to reports from social media and WrestleZone.

Snuka had been battling stomach cancer and related infections, and he also had struggled with dementia that led to charges being dropped in a case related to the 1983 death of his then-girlfriend, Nancy Argentino. Snuka, 73, was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 1996 and won championships all over the world, including the NWA’s Mid-Atlantic territory.

His daughter, WWE Superstar Tamina Snuka, posted a photo of the two holding hands on Instagram.

In case you didn’t know...

Rumors surrounding Snuka’s involvement in Argentino’s death persisted until Snuka was charged in 2015. As his health declined, concerns about his competency to stand trial mounted until those charges were dropped earlier this month.

The heart of the matter

Sadly, this news was not unexpected after the recent decision to drop charges against Snuka. It was said then that Snuka likely didn’t have long to live, and less than two weeks later, he has passed away.

This is truly sad news for his family, but at the same time, it likely brings some closure to a medical situation that had been worsening for some time.

Tweetspeak

From Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson:

Our family @TaminaSnuka asked me to share the sad news that her dad Jimmy Snuka has just passed away. Alofa atu i le aiga atoa. #RIPSuperfly — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) January 15, 2017

From Jim Ross:

Our condolences to the family and friends of Jimmy "Superfly" Snuka who died earlier today after losing his fight with stomach cancer. RIP — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) January 15, 2017

Sportskeeda’s take

We at Sportskeeda convey our condolences to Tamina Snuka, the family and friends of the WWE Hall of Famer. May his soul rest in peace.