WWE News: Lana teases a Kurt angle-Rusev showdown in latest tweet

What’s the story?

WWE dropped a bombshell yesterday when they announced Olympic gold medalist Kurt Angle as the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Famer class of 2017. The announcement sent the fans into a frenzied state, but it wasn’t just the fans who were overwhelmed by the revelation.

Many WWE stars reacted to the development and one of them just happened to be the Ravishing Russsian, Lana. She congratulated the soon-to-be Hall of Famer and also teased the American hero going up against the Bulgarian Brute.

Here is the tweet:

Congrats @RealKurtAngle on being inducted to the #WWEHOF2017 ! I have dreamed of one thing for your hall fame speech.... @RusevBUL #CRUSH — CJ (Lana) Perry (@LanaWWE) January 17, 2017

In case you didn’t know....

As mentioned above, Kurt Angle started trending yesterday after he was deservedly announced as the first inductee into the Hall of Fame. Rumours of his WWE return have been doing the rounds ever since he started declining offers in the independent circuit and told the bookers that he was on his way back to his former company.

Finally, one of the most naturally gifted legends of our generation would be coming back home and the man himself was elated by the news. Here is the tweet he put out when the news broke:

Kurt Angle revealed in Lillian Garcia’s podcast that he is truly honoured that he will get his place among the best in the business. He said that the WWE Hall of Fame induction is the only accolade missing from his resume; something that he wanted the most.

The heart of the matter

The announcement has naturally kickstarted speculations of Angle entering the Royal Rumble match. WWE have not added him yet in the star-studded encounter and may very well introduce him as a surprise entrant.

Whether Angle is just back for the HOF spot or has indeed signed an in-ring contract for one final run is yet to be known. Knowing WWE and their tendency to milk the money out of big-name appearances, Angle should most likely step back into the WWE ring for a final run.

And his first opponent could very well be Rusev if Lana’s recent tweet is anything to go by. The match-up makes complete sense on paper as the oft-repeated America vs. Russia angle can be continued.

What’s next?

Keep your eyes out for the Royal Rumble return as that would surely be the best way to get Angle back on WWE TV, however predictable that may sound. The ambiguity has already been built up and having a nostalgic reunion with Lesnar, Angle, Undertaker and Goldberg would only boost the ratings.

Kurt Angle is expected to be the headlining name for this year’s class and the rest would be revealed as we inch closer to WrestleMania. The other names rumoured to go in this year include DDP, Rick Rude, Mike Rotunda aka I.R.S, Willian Regal, The Natual Disasters and Christian.

Sportskeeda’s take

Not only is it a masterful decision to announce Angle as the first inductee, the timing of it all is also commendable as it sets things up perfectly for the Royal Rumble match. Kurt Angle deserves the induction, moreover, his resume and current condition warrant a final run akin Goldberg.

A part-time schedule could work perfectly for the former WWE Champion and we think that is exactly what would happen.

