WWE News: Reason behind possible Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman match at WrestleMania 33 revealed

Will feud finally put Reigns over?

When the reports of a possible match between Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 33 first arrived, many saw it as an offshore booking from the company. People couldn't understand why would WWE officials put one of their supposed top babyfaces against a talent who is yet to be involved in a proper singles feud, at their biggest show of the year.

In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez opened up about Mr McMahon's thought process behind putting Reigns in a feud with an unstoppable giant once again.

Roman Reigns has previously had a similar feud with Big Show in early 2015, which is widely considered to be a failed attempt from WWE to put Reigns over. As noted by Inquisitr both the journalists explained that the same mentality lies behind the idea of putting Roman against Strowman:

“It’s Roman Reigns vs. the big giant. Why do you think they did Roman Reigns vs. Big Show all those times? That’s how you get a babyface over, he’s gotta beat a big giant. It’s Vince McMahon 101. It didn’t work the first time [with Big Show], and he did it 55 more times. It doesn’t matter if it doesn’t work, [Vince] just thinks it works.”

Meltzer also noted that they had originally planned this feud for last year, but decided not to go with it since the former Wyatt Family Member was not considered to be ready for a big singles feud at the time.

Ever since the brand split, Braun Strowman has been built as an unstoppable force by WWE. However, besides squashing local talents and manhandling Sami Zayn, many believe that Strowman has not shown any signs of being ready to be involved in a feud with such big implications.

While it's still arguable if Strowman is ready to face a top babyface of the company at the Grandest Stage of them all; given the fact that we saw him destroying the former World Champion this past Monday night on Raw, it looks like WWE will likely put these two athletes against each other in near future.

You can watch the full segment involving Roman Reigns and Braun Strowman from this past Monday Night Raw below:

