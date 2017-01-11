WWE News: Stephanie McMahon mentions Hulk Hogan at WWE presser

Is WWE laying the groundwork for a potential Hulk Hogan return?

11 Jan 2017

Things may be looking up for Hulkamania as we head into WrestleMania

What’s the story?

WWE Superstars were in New Orleans this week for Monday Night RAW. WWE also hosted a press conference to announce New Orleans as the venue for WrestleMania 34 officially.

During the event, Stephanie came out to the podium to speak about WrestleMania. She ended up talking about the opening segment of WrestleMania XXX and mentioned Hulk Hogan during her speech.

In case you didn’t know...

WWE put a great show in New Orleans in the form of WrestleMania XXX back in 2014. The night was an unforgettable one, as Brock Lesnar conquered the Undertaker’s streak. It was on the same night that Daniel Bryan overcame all obstacles to beat the tyrannical Authority figures and become the WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

The heart of the matter

A notable presence at the event was the Undertaker, who closed out the show. Triple H, Roman Reigns, The Miz and Maryse, Charlotte Flair, and Vince McMahon were also at the event. Other dignitaries at the event included Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

Stephanie McMahon took to the stage and addressed the aspects that make WrestleMania the grand event that it is. She said that all the people attending Wrestlemania despite all the different demographics were united by their passion for the product.

She mentioned the Undertaker’s broken streak as well as Daniel Bryan’s achievements in perhaps one of the greatest underdog stories of the WWE.

Stephanie then went on to mention the moment at WrestleMania XXX when time stood still when Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and Stone Cold Steve Austin were in the middle of the ring. WWE have refrained from mentioning Hulk Hogan’s name in the past after the ‘Immortal One’ was in troubled waters, following the release of a sex tape.

But WWE’s Chief Brand Officer saying Hogan’s name at an official WWE press conference may be an indication that the two parties are looking to work things out. WWE erased Hulk Hogan from their history after the PR nightmare, but it looks like Hogan might make a return to WWE soon.

What’s next?

There have been rumours that Hulk Hogan will make a comeback to the WWE at WrestleMania 33. Last month, Cagesideseats.com ran an exclusive report that the relations between Hulk Hogan and the WWE were on the mend and there was a substantial probability that Hogan would be a part of this year’s WrestleMania extravaganza.

Sportskeeda's Take

The Hulk Hogan issue was addressed at the WWE Network show, Bring it to the Table where JBL said that he would love to see the Hulkster return to WWE. Over the past few months, WWE has subtly hinted that Hulk Hogan might be returning to the WWE soon.

Be it Michael Cole mentioning him during his commentary or an entire segment of Bring it to the Table, Hulk Hogan is gradually making his way back into the fold of things in the WWE.

Here is a video of Stephanie’s speech:

