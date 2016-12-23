WWE News: Stone Cold talks about working a match at WrestleMania 33

Steve Austin last wrestled in 2003.

Ever since he retired from the sport, no one has able been to capture and captivate the viewers like Stone Cold Steve Austin. Rumours of him returning for a dream match have made the rounds ever since his departure.

‘The Texas Rattlesnake’ finally put all the speculation to rest, when he declared that he’s done with the business in the latest episode of his podcast “The Steve Austin Show”. He also added:

“I’m 52, and I get these e-mails all the time saying ‘Steve, why don’t you make a comeback? So and so did it. Goldberg did it.’ Man I’m happy for all my friends who make comebacks, and Bill [Goldberg] going in and beating Brock Lesnar, that was awesome. So maybe they’re lining [up the rematch] for WrestleMania 33 down there in Orlando. But I ain’t making no comeback. I had someone cuss me out on an e-mail the other day saying that they hated my guts because I wouldn’t do a comeback. Man, I’m done!”

Stone Cold was linked with CM Punk and Brock Lesnar for his in-ring return, but Austin chose to stay true to his retirement. Hulk Hogan has also been campaigning for a dream match alongside Austin constantly in the past decade.

According to inquistr.com, Austin teased an in-ring return against “The Beast Incarnate” at Wrestlemania 32, when he appeared alongside Paul Heyman on a live podcast. His eventual appearance at Wrestlemania 32 turned out to be just an in-ring segment. Have a look at a glimpse of the podcast right here:

Have a look at his appearance at Wrestlemania 32, which “raised hell”:

Austin’s career was constantly marred by injuries which left him no choice but to retire at 38 years old. He suffered from spinal stenosis which was also responsible for ending the careers of legends such as Edge and Sting.

Apart from this, Austin’s knees were also responsible for his eventual retirement. Austin was infamously paralysed for a few moments after he was hit by a “botched” piledriver by Owen Hart at Summerslam 1997, This incident served as a start up, on which the future injuries piled on.

He wrestled his last match at Wrestlemania 19, where he face his long-time arch nemesis, The Rock.

As per Cagesideseats.com, Austin will will appear at the 2017 Royal Rumble, which is scheduled to be held in his home state of Texas. However, Austin’s role at the event is still unclear. Despite Steve Austin denying a comeback, every time the question arises, it is evident that the fans just can’t seem to take “No” for an answer.

