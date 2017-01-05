WWE News: Teddy Hart arrested for driving while intoxicated

Teddy Hart arrested for driving while intoxicated and evading police.

Teddy Hart is the youngest person to ever receive a WWE developmental contract

What’s the Story?

Teddy Hart, the nephew of WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart and the cousin of current WWE Superstar, Natalya, was arrested on New Years Day, according to Pro Wrestling Sheet. During the incident, he was also hesitant upon arrest and attempted to evade authorities prior to it.

He was stopped due to a hazardous traffic violation on January 1st and attempted to evade a lawful arrest, according to the Arlington Police Department. At this time, he is currently being held behind bars and his bail is set for $6,500.

In Case You Didn’t Know...

Teddy Hart comes from pro wrestling royalty. His grandfather, Stu Hart, is the famed patriarch of the Hart family dynasty. His other uncles include future WWE Hall of Famers, Owen Hart, Davey Boy Smith and Jim “Anvil” Neidhart.

In 1998, Hart was signed to a WWE Developmental deal, only to be sent home by Dory Funk Jr at the Funkin’ Conservatory for his poor attitude.

Hart spent some time in both Ring of Honor and Total Nonstop Action, before returning to WWE in 2005, and again in 2006 appearing in dark matches. He tagged with cousin Harry Smith Jr at FCW, WWE’s developmental territory at the time. The team was known as “Next Generation Hart Foundation,” only to be released in October of that year.

The heart of the matter

This isn’t the first time Teddy Hart has run into trouble with the law. On December 3rd, 2014, Hart was wanted by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on charges of sexual assault. Charges were later dropped in June of 2016.

What’s Next?

There is no timetable on when he is due in court, but it was reported that Hart was operating a vehicle that was not consented by its owner.

Sportskeeda’s Take:

Teddy Hart is not someone who is new to the scene of issues when running into some sort of trouble. During his tenure in TNA, he had gotten into an altercation with CM Punk. It is such a shame because Hart had so much talent.

We saw the Hart Dynasty on Raw, but it just didn’t make much sense to have Tyson Kidd (TJ Wilson) tag with Harry Smith instead of Teddy Hart. Despite Tyson Kidd’s involvement with the Hart family, he isn’t there by blood and having the nephew of Owen Hart and Bret Hart waste his talent by running into trouble with the law is a shame.

