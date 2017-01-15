WWE News: United Kingdom Championship tournament brackets announced
The tournament to crown the best of United Kingdom kicks off tonight.
What’s the story?
The UK Championship Tournament is all set to start tonight on the WWE Network and it will feature some of the best competitors from the United Kingdom and Ireland.
In case you didn’t know...
Earlier last month in a historic press conference at the O2 Arena in London, Triple H announced that the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion will be crowned in January. The presser also featured the likes of former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, who said that the tournament was the first of its kind for the WWE.
The heart of the matter
The UK Championship Tournament will feature 16 of the very best from UK who will slug it out to emerge as the WWE UK Champion. The show will premiere on the WWE Network on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM GMT/ 3 PM ET.
The tournament has been heavily promoted by the WWE to increase its presence in the United Kingdom. Triple H promised the best opportunities for the competitors and added that the greater pool of talent would also help the WWE Network.
The following brackets for the tournament were announced on WWE.com:
Tyler Bate vs. Tucker
Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch
Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer
Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone
Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney
James Drake vs. Joseph Conners
Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson
Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell
What’s next?
The matches will emanate from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, London. The tournament will finally culminate on Sunday with one man being crowned the WWE United Kingdom Champion. WWE has been flooding its YouTube channel with numerous videos to promote the event.
Sportskeeda's Take
The UK Championship Tournament has been construed as a move to bridge the gap between independent wrestling and WWE. After the success of the Cruiserweight Classic, this tournament is something to look forward to for the WWE fans. Will this tournament reveal some main event superstars that will transcend to the main roster? Tune into the WWE Network to find out.