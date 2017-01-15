WWE News: United Kingdom Championship tournament brackets announced

The tournament to crown the best of United Kingdom kicks off tonight.

by Prityush Haldar News 15 Jan 2017, 00:14 IST

The first round of the UK Championship will air on Saturday exclusively on the WWE Network

What’s the story?

The UK Championship Tournament is all set to start tonight on the WWE Network and it will feature some of the best competitors from the United Kingdom and Ireland.

In case you didn’t know...

Earlier last month in a historic press conference at the O2 Arena in London, Triple H announced that the first ever WWE United Kingdom Champion will be crowned in January. The presser also featured the likes of former WWE Universal Champion Finn Balor, who said that the tournament was the first of its kind for the WWE.

The heart of the matter

The UK Championship Tournament will feature 16 of the very best from UK who will slug it out to emerge as the WWE UK Champion. The show will premiere on the WWE Network on Saturday and Sunday at 8 PM GMT/ 3 PM ET.

The tournament has been heavily promoted by the WWE to increase its presence in the United Kingdom. Triple H promised the best opportunities for the competitors and added that the greater pool of talent would also help the WWE Network.

The following brackets for the tournament were announced on WWE.com:

Tyler Bate vs. Tucker

Jordan Devlin vs. Danny Burch

Trent Seven vs. H.C. Dyer

Wolfgang vs. Tyson T-Bone

Mark Andrews vs. Dan Moloney

James Drake vs. Joseph Conners

Pete Dunne vs. Roy Johnson

Saxon Huxley vs. Sam Gradwell

What’s next?

The matches will emanate from the Empress Ballroom in Blackpool, London. The tournament will finally culminate on Sunday with one man being crowned the WWE United Kingdom Champion. WWE has been flooding its YouTube channel with numerous videos to promote the event.

Sportskeeda's Take

The UK Championship Tournament has been construed as a move to bridge the gap between independent wrestling and WWE. After the success of the Cruiserweight Classic, this tournament is something to look forward to for the WWE fans. Will this tournament reveal some main event superstars that will transcend to the main roster? Tune into the WWE Network to find out.