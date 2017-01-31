WWE/NJPW News: Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada respond to critics following Cena-Styles match

What did Kenny Omega and Kazuchika Okada have to say to their critics?

by Simon Cotton News 31 Jan 2017, 10:45 IST

What did The Cleaner and The Rainmaker think about John Cena vs. AJ Styles?

What’s the story?

New Japan Pro Wrestling superstar Kenny Omega took to Twitter to silence critics regarding his match with Kazuchika Okada for the IWGP Heavyweight Championship at Wrestle Kingdom 11.

John Cena and AJ Styles fought for the WWE Championship at the Royal Rumble and their match has since lead to countless critics and fans praising one match over the other. Omega took a different approach claiming that the two matches can’t be compared because they’re so different.

You can't compare apples and oranges. And at the end of the day, I could easily have Cena and AJ's best match in WWE. There is no argument. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) January 30, 2017

However, IWGP Heavyweight Champion Okada did respond to the critics on Twitter and claimed that the match he had with Omega was the superior wrestling match.

In case you didn’t know...

Omega and Okada wrestled in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 11 earlier this month on January 4, 2017.

The match was heavily praised by several WWE superstars like Daniel Bryan and Seth Rollins and even earned the first ever 6-star rating by wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer, who declared the match as a possible contender for one of the greatest of all time.

However, for just as many people praising the match there are also people criticising it. Professional wrestling veteran Jim Cornette claimed that the match wasn’t even deserving of the 5-star rating let alone the 6-star one.

Even former WWE superstar Bubba Ray Dudley took to Twitter to discuss the match claiming that the psychology and selling, among other things, made the Cena/Styles match the superior encounter.

AJ/Cena > Okada/Omega.



PSYCHOLOGY.

Selling.

Stayed IN RING.

No gimmicks.

Pure championship match.



(ps-I thought O vs O was incredible.) — Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) January 30, 2017

The heart of the matter

Both matches have garnered the attention of wrestling fans and the debate on which match was better will probably continue as WWE continues to churn out great PPV matches.

Praising one wrestling match over another is a completely subjective matter that only becomes more difficult if the two matches are stylistically similar; whether they are both good or bad.

In this case, the fans have two matches; both of which are praised as great. So ultimately, deciding which is better is a matter of personal opinion.

What’s next?

The opinions of Okada and Omega have been heard regarding this comparison, but the Styles and Cena haven’t said anything on the subject yet.

Both wrestlers will more than likely address the controversy surrounding this match and it will make for some interesting reads, undoubtedly.

Sportskeeda’s take

Wrestling matches are the ultimate example of everyone having a different opinion. What may be viewed as one of the greatest matches of all time by one person may be considered a boring or uninteresting match to others.

Regardless of your opinions on the match, the best thing to do would be to appreciate all the wrestlers who put their bodies on the line to provide the fans with these classic encounters.

Wrestling has been called an art by many fans and wrestlers and art is never interpreted the same way by everyone. Enjoy these matches for what they are and wait for the next one.

