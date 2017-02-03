WWE Rumors: Andrade "Cien" Almas to bring famous faction "Los Ingobernables" to WWE

Huge change could be coming to NXT soon.

2017-02-03

Andrade “Cien” Almas was previously known as “La Sombra”, where he sported a mask

What’s the story?

Rush, a Mexican wrestler in the promotion CMLL has stated that NXT superstar Andrade “Cien” Almas, formerly of CMLL, will be bringing the famous global faction “Los Ingobernables” to the United States. Fredo Esparza of LuchaWorld reported this on Twitter:

Rush says that Andrade Cien Almas is going to form his own group of Ingobernables in the U.S. (hmm) #CMLL — Fredo Esparza (@therealfredo) February 1, 2017

In case you didn’t know...

Andrade “Cien” Almas of NXT was formerly known as La Sombra in CMLL. He co-founded the faction “Los Ingobernables” (The Ungovernable) in Mexico along with Rush and La Máscara.

Andrade lost his mask before he signed with WWE. He faced Atlantis in a “Mask vs. Mask” match. He likely did this knowing that WWE would ask him to remove his mask.

Los Ingobernables came into the spotlight thanks to their presence in Japan, led by IWGP Intercontinental Champion Tetsuya Naito. The faction in Japan is known as “Los Ingobernables De Japon”(Or simply LIJ). The faction has seen tremendous success in Japan, in terms of fan interest, merchandise sales and drawing power.

Rush was known for a long time as “The most hated wrestler in CMLL” due to his commitment to his heel character and success in inciting negative reactions from fans.

The heart of the matter

Due to trademark issues, WWE will not be able to adapt the “Los Ingobernables” name. The promotion will be forced to use another name, similar to how it used the name “The Club” as a replacement for “Bullet Club”.

If done right, Ingobernables in WWE can help boost Andrade’s career in WWE to a whole new high. Apart from Andrade, it can also help elevate the other members in the potential faction.

Andrade has just begun to find his footing in WWE as a heel. He came in as a babyface but was rejected by the general audience. However, he has garnered praise for his role as a heel.

What’s next?

Los Ingobernables in NXT could help kickstart a great storyline and also add some more heat to NXT, which many believe has been lacklustre the past year.

Sportskeeda’s take

Los Ingobernables starting off with NXT and then moving on to the main roster is just great business. It can benefit and elevate Andrade the most. If executed right, there is a lot of money that can be made, both with Ingobernables in WWE and Andrade “Cien” Almas in his full potential. WWE should capitalise on this opportunity.

