WWE Rumors: Becky Lynch gets in hot water with WWE over a mundane comment

Will the mistake affect Becky Lynch's career?

Becky should not have said those words

What’s the story?

Becky Lynch has been on a roll ever since she was drafted to the SmackDown roster. She was the first SmackDown Women’s Champion in the history of WWE and could soon be the first one to capture the title for a second time.

But on the cusp of becoming a two-time SmackDown Women’s Champion, Becky Lynch might have landed herself in hot water with WWE.

Inquisitr reports that a mundane comment Becky Lynch said to Alexa Bliss during the recent edition of Talking Smack has reportedly ruffled the feathers of WWE officials. It is also reported that she may have been reprimanded for that backstage.

In case you didn’t know...

Becky Lynch is currently feuding with Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Women's Championship and is hell bent on recapturing her lost title. The constant interference of La Luchadora has been a thorn in Becky Lynch's side for some time now. Though Becky was the one to create the La Luchadora to get into the head of Alexa Bliss, the plan backfired on her.

While the identity of La Luchador has been a constant source of intrigue in the WWE Universe, the championship scene is an entirely different matter. Daniel Bryan announced that Becky Lynch will be facing Alexa Bliss for the title next week on SmackDown Live!

In order to prevent interference from La Luchadora, Bryan announced that this match will be in a Steel Cage.

The heart of the matter

On this week's Talking Smack, both Becky Lynch and Alexa Bliss addressed their upcoming steel cage match. Towards the end of the segment, Becky Lynch bid adieu to Alexa Bliss by saying, “See you next Tuesday.” Those words have reportedly landed Becky Lynch in hot water with WWE officials.

For those who are unaware, the words Becky used are normally considered as a derogatory term when used against women. It is also reported that Becky was reprimanded for the usage of such terms once she returned backstage.

What's next?

Next week, Becky Lynch will face Alexa Bliss for the SmackDown Live Women’s Championship inside a steel cage. It will be interesting to see if La Luchadora finds a way to interfere in the match once again and distract Becky Lynch despite the steel cage.

Sportskeeda’s take

Though it might be a minor mistake on the part of Becky Lynch, this type of backstage heat have the potential to curtail one’s career. Becky might do well to learn from this mistake and not to repeat anything of this sort in the future.

